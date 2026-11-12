At least five people reportedly shot in Washington

National Guard soldiers at the scene of a shooting in Logan Circle in Washington. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

At least five people have been shot in the vicinity of a gym in northwest Washington , local police have confirmed to the Associated Press.

A spokesperson for the Washington police department told the Guardian in a brief phone call on Thursday that the scene was “still active”. No further details were immediately available.

The police department said in a social media post at about 8.20am local time that officers were on the scene responding to an “active shooting in the area of 15th and P Street, Northwest”. The department’s emergency response team was also at the scene. The department urged the public to avoid the area.

The Metropolitan police department has also issued a shelter-in-place order for those in the immediate vicinity of the 1500 block of 15th Street NW. They have urged residents to “go inside to the nearest building, stay away from windows and remain indoors until further notice”.

Local council member Brooke Pinto also posted on social media on that there had been a shooting “at and outside Vida fitness this morning in Logan Circle”.

“Do not go to this area,” Pinto said. “Police looking for suspect.”

A reporter for the Washington Sun said that they spoke with a witness who was in a gym and “heard one gunshot and saw one person down in the gym itself, followed by more shots”.

The person told the reporter that the gym “cleared out” and that people were running from the scene with their “arms raised” as police yelled to clear out. – Guardian