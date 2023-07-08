LIVE Limerick v Galway: All-Ireland hurling semi-final

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final: Limerick v Galway (throw-in 6pm)

There is news from Croke Park. And that news is that there is no news. Both teams will start with the 15 they sent to the programme makers during the week. No late changes. We’ll wait for the anthems to finish to see how it all washes out position-wise.

Some light reading to while away the next 40 minutes until throw-in. How about we start with Nicky English’s preview of a huge weekend?

Hello! It’s time for the serious business. Welcome to live coverage of the All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Limerick and Galway, throw-in at Croke Park is at 6pm.

What’s it going to be? A fourth All-Ireland final in a row for Limerick? Or a first appearance ina decider by Galway since 2018? One way or the other, we’ll know tonight - if it’s level at full-time there will be extra-time. If it’s level after that - gulp - it’ll be penalties.

Malachy Clerkin here, high in the Hogan Stand, taking you through until they kick us out.

We may as well start with the teams:

LIMERICK (SHC v Galway): Nickie Quaid; Mike Casey, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Gearóid Hegarty; Will O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan; David Reidy, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Séamus Flanagan, Peter Casey. Subs: David McCarthy, Conor Boylan, Ronan Connolly, Aaron Costello, Colin Coughlan, Adam English, Richie English, Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Murphy, Cathal O’Neill, Oisín O’Reilly.

GALWAY (SHC): Éanna Murphy; Jack Grealish, Daithí Burke (capt), Darren Morrissey; Pádraic Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, Joseph Cooney; Seán Linnane, Cathal Mannion; Ronan Glennon, Cianan Fahy, Kevin Cooney; Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon, Evan Niland. Subs: Darach Fahy, TJ Brennan, Fintan Burke, Adrian Tuohy, Liam Collins, Tiernan Killeen, Tom Monaghan, Conor Cooney, Declan McLoughlin, Gavin Lee, Jarlath Mannion.