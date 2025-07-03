Best golf courses in Co Kilkenny: Bucket list courses and hidden gems from Mount Juliet to Castlecomer

Bucket Lists

The Golden Bear himself minted a masterpiece out of the Kilkenny countryside. The Jack Nicklaus signature design in Thomastown has proven to be a tried-and-trusted examination for some of the world’s top golfers, among them Tiger Woods. However, its beauty is that it is seen as playable and enjoyable for golfers of all handicaps, with numerous tee box options.

[ Fairways to Heaven - Ireland's Ultimate Golf GuideOpens in new window ]

First opened for play in 1991, Mount Juliet – which also offers clay pigeon shooting, archery and horse riding to guests – is a golf course integrated into a mature treescape which has consistently delivered a high-end product with a relaxed ambience. That’s a win-win if ever there was one.

A sign of an exceptional course is a complete absence of weak holes. This is the case on the manicured fairways and greens of Nicklaus’s work. Interestingly, he chose not to use the River Nore, which runs through the old estate, for fear it could complicate drainage if earth moving was conducted too close to the river.

The third green at Mount Juliet in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. Photograph: Phil Inglis/Getty Images

What the legendary golfer provided, however, was a course that utilises the terrain and the mature trees to great effect.

The signature hole is the par-four 13th. The onus there is on finding the fairway off the tee with an approach shot to a green surrounded by trees and protected by water to the front which slopes from back to front. The 18th hole – with water down the left – is as tough a finishing par-four as will be found on any parkland course.

This course has played host to Irish Opens, the old WGC-American Express Championship on the DP World Tour and also to a Shell Wonderful World of Golf. Clearly, it has tested the best of the best. Its beauty is that the ordinary golfer too can be examined and enjoy the challenge.

Mount Juliet Golf Club, Mount Juliet, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny; 056-7773071; email: scotter@mountjuliet.ie

Hidden Gem

Any course with the input of designer Pat Ruddy’s hand is worth a visit. His upgrade of Castlecomer in the early 2000s, from a nine-hole layout to 18, has resulted in a thoroughly interesting journey on the undulating terrain – the first hole is uphill – that has matured wonderfully.

The fourth hole is called Van Diemens (after all, it is the index one) while the fifth is named Ruddy’s in honour of the designer. These difficult, back-to-back par-fours precede the par-five sixth hole, which many would deem to be probably the most difficult. A stream meanders along for the entirety of the way up the right side to an upturned green that has a runoff to the right and one lone bunker on the left.

The par-threes provide elements of fun while at the same time requiring well-struck shots. The par-four 13th is played from an elevated tee downhill to a treeline fairway, which adequately sums up the enjoyable challenge that awaits visitors.

Castlecomer Golf Club, Drumgoole, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny; 056-4441139; email: info@castlecomergolf.com

Honourable Mentions

Gowran Park is located at the racecourse of the same name. The Jeff Howes design starts off inside the track itself, before crossing over for a stretch from the fourth hole. It is laid out through beautifully mature trees with some tight fairway lines which demand accuracy rather than length off the tee. Gowran Park Golf Club, Gowran, Co Kilkenny; 056-7726699; email: golf@gowranpark.ie

Kilkenny Golf Club provides a golfing oasis in an urban setting, the mature trees and clever design on the land providing an enjoyable test of golf. The greens are good and the classic bunkering around them ensures your mind can’t relax too much. The par-four 11th is the index one, a sweeping fairway through trees on both sides to the green. Kilkenny Golf Club, Glendine, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny; 056-7765400; email: enquiries@kilkennygolfclub.com