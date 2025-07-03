Woman (70s) killed in crash with truck near Drogheda

A woman in her 70s has died after a crash in Drogheda, Co Meath. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A woman in her 70s has died after a crash on Thursday morning.

The collision involving a car and a truck happened around 10.30am at Platin Terrace, on the outskirts of Drogheda, Co Meath.

The woman, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Her body has been moved to Our Lady’s Hospital, in Navan.

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene.

The road remains closed to allow forensic collision investigators to conduct examinations. Local diversions are now in place, a garda representative said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Drivers with camera or dashcam footage from the area between 10am and 11am this morning are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station (01 801 0600), or any Garda station.

They can also call the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.