Ireland

Woman (70s) killed in crash with truck near Drogheda

Emergency services remain at scene of collision in Co Meath

A woman in her 70s has died after a crash in Drogheda, Co Meath. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
A woman in her 70s has died after a crash in Drogheda, Co Meath. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Stephen Conneely
Thu Jul 03 2025 - 16:13

A woman in her 70s has died after a crash on Thursday morning.

The collision involving a car and a truck happened around 10.30am at Platin Terrace, on the outskirts of Drogheda, Co Meath.

The woman, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Her body has been moved to Our Lady’s Hospital, in Navan.

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene.

READ MORE

Diogo Jota, Liverpool’s Portuguese forward, dies in car crash in Spain

Carndonagh ‘raw with grief’ after child (7) dies in Donegal car crash

How DJ Carey went from superstar hurler to serial fraudster in spectacular downfall

Conor McGregor’s latest energy drink stunt shows more tone-deaf crassness

The road remains closed to allow forensic collision investigators to conduct examinations. Local diversions are now in place, a garda representative said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Drivers with camera or dashcam footage from the area between 10am and 11am this morning are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station (01 801 0600), or any Garda station.

They can also call the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter