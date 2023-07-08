Stunning second half by Limerick crushes Galway at Croke Park

All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Limerick 2-24 Galway 1-18

Limerick’s dream of a fourth successive Liam MacCarthy remains alive after a stunning second-half display in which they crushed Galway in this All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park.

Limerick, who trailed by a single point at half-time, outscored Galway 1-12 to 0-5 after the break to qualify for a fifth final in six years.

Aaron Gillane scored a goal in either half, with the second of those the pivotal score in the contest, sucking the life out of Galway’s challenge in front of 59,739.

If the Tribesmen had emptied themselves with their first-half display, then Limerick filled their boots in the second half as they hurled with the cohesion and belief of champions.

Padraic Mannion, whose clearance at the end of the Leinster final ended up in Cillian Buckley’s hands, will be wondering why such bad karma has been following him around in recent weeks.

In the build-up to Gillane’s second goal, the Limerick forward’s initial shot hit the crossbar and bounced back out towards Mannion, who flicked the sliotar first time to try get it out of the danger area. But his clearance only found the awaiting Gillane, who made no mistake with his second goalscoring invite, 2-16 to 1-15.

Limerick finished the game with 12 different scorers and long before the final whistle they were already planning the logistics around another All-Ireland final weekend.

Galway’s challenge wilted. They will be disappointed by that more than anything. When the game was there for the taking, they took their leave instead. Or Limerick seized the contest, more to the point.

They were awesome in that second half, totally in control all over the pitch. Their defence shut down the Galway forwards, in the middle of the field they dominated the exchanges and up front their forwards lined up for shooting practice.

The almost serene, leisurely finish to the game was in stark contrast to a rip-roaring, breathless first half in which there were more than 40 shots at goal.

There were no personnel changes from the teams released during the week, but unsurprisingly there were several positional switches on both side from the start.

Cian Lynch moved to midfield for the throw-in while Gearóid Hegarty, wearing number seven, immediately switched to his more customary wing forward role. William O’Donoghue started centre back with Kyle Hayes moving to the wing.

Gearóid McInereny dropped from centre to full back, where he picked up Aaron Gillane. Jack Grealish marshalled Seamus Flanagan while Darren Morrissey marked Peter Casey. With McInerney dropping to the full-back line, Galway captain Daithí Burke moved to centre back.

Joseph Cooney matched up with Lynch in the middle of the field while Cathal Mannion operated from the Galway half-forward line.

The game’s first big score went Limerick’s way in the fifth minute when Gillane outfielded Burke to win a delivery from Dan Morrissey, who had spotted the one v one scenario inside. Gillane caught the sliotar, pushed away to give himself a yard of space and smacked the ball beyond Éanna Murphy, 1-1 to 0-2.

But Galway responded strongly by sending over the next four points to edge in front again – a lead they would hold until early in the second half. The game had already spun off the track by that stage, a pulsating battle that raced from end to end.

You couldn’t take your eyes off the frenetic action as it averaged over a shot per minute. It was electric, chaotic stuff.

On the quarter-hour mark Kevin Cooney made a lovely catch out near the Hogan Stand sideline and immediately offloaded a delightful bounced pass to the onrushing Cathal Mannion. As Mannion raced in at a tight angle, it appeared his best option was to pop over a point but he possibly even caught Nickie Quaid by surprise with a stunning low strike to the far post. It was a sumptuous goal.

Cathal Mannion with a great finish to beat Nickie Quaid that puts Galway 3 ahead!

Conor Whelan was tormenting the Limerick full-back line by this point and Barry Nash was really struggling to keep tabs on the powerful Galway attacker. At the other end of the field Limerick looked edgy in front of the posts – they had six wides on the board by the 17th minute.

With Evan Niland faultless from placed balls, until that point, Galway built up a 1-12 to 1-6 lead by the 25th minute. Moments later, down in the same corner he had kicked the sliotar towards Cillian Buckley in the dying moments of the Leinster final, Padraic Mannion hooked Flanagan and then burst out with the ball. The Galway fans erupted. It felt like this could be their day.

But Limerick are masters of the high-pressure scenarios. As Galway’s momentum started to build, Quaid found himself requiring some medical assistance. If nothing else, it sucked away some of Galway’s impetus.

In the last five minutes of the half Limerick outscored Galway 0-6 to 0-1 to leave just the minimum between the sides at the turnaround, 1-13 to 1-12. There was a sense in those final moments of the opening half that Limerick had started to figure Galway out.

Lynch, Gillane, Flanagan and Darragh O’Donovan fired over some nice scores from play, while Diarmaid Byrnes – who had missed a close-range free earlier in the game – sent over two from distance.

The Munster champions were lucky not to concede a second goal though just after the half-hour mark, with Mike Casey clearing a Brian Concannon shot off the line.

As the teams made their way off the field at half-time, Henry Shefflin was visibly encouraging his players but William O’Donoghue didn’t appreciate Shefflin’s presence and as he jogged towards the tunnel the Limerick player needlessly nudged the Galway manager. Shefflin didn’t react.

And Galway couldn’t react to Limerick’s power and hunger and drive in the second half. Casey had moved over to pick up Whelan by that stage, but everything Galway put down on top of their forwards seemed to be won by a player in green and white. Nothing would stick.

With the Limerick backs now on top, and with John Kiely’s men also dictating the middle third of the pitch, the Galway defenders inevitably found themselves taking on water as wave after wave of Limerick attack poured towards Hill 16.

Gillane’s 40th-minute free put Limerick in front for the first time since his goal at the start of the game and from that point there was only going to be one winner. It was Gillane’s 47th minute goal that finally submerged the Galway challenge.

Limerick advance to yet another All-Ireland final, where they will meet the winners of Sunday’s clash between Kilkenny and Clare.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid; Mike Casey, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes (0-3f), Will O’Donoghue, Kyle Hayes (0-2); Darragh O’Donovan (0-1), Cian Lynch (capt; 0-1); Gearóid Hegarty (0-2), David Reidy (0-1), Tom Morrissey (0-2); Séamus Flanagan (0-2), Aaron Gillane (2-6, 0-5f), Peter Casey (0-2). Subs: Cathal O’Neill (0-1) for T Morrissey (56 mins), Graeme Mulcahy (0-1) for P Casey (67 mins), Conor Boylan for Hegarty (69 mins), Adam English for O’Donovan (72 mins), Oisín O’Reilly for Flanagan (72 mins).

GALWAY: Éanna Murphy; Jack Grealish, Gearóid McInerney, Darren Morrissey; Seán Linnane, Daithí Burke (capt), Pádraic Mannion; Ronan Glennon, Joseph Cooney; Cathal Mannion (1-1), Cianan Fahy, Brian Concannon (0-3); Evan Niland (0-9f), Kevin Cooney (0-1), Conor Whelan (0-3). Subs: Tom Monaghan (0-1) for Glennon (50 mins), Conor Cooney for Linnane (54 mins), Liam Collins for Concannon (63 mins), Fintan Burke for Fahy (67 mins).

Referee: James Owens (Wexford).