Discrimination against sexual and gender minorities in Ireland has increased, UCD study finds

Researchers at University College Dublin found an 'escalation in frequency' of discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in Ireland. Photograph: iStock

A new report by researchers at University College Dublin (UCD) has found the frequency of discrimination against, and unfair treatment of, sexual and gender minorities in Ireland has increased over the past year.

The report published findings from two surveys undertaken in August 2024 and May 2025.

Researchers noted an “escalation in frequency” of discrimination and unfair treatment of LGBTQ+ people in Ireland, as well as an increase in the targeting of LGBTQ+ people. The findings also show support for the rights of transgender people in Ireland.

It is part of the Resist project, addressing “anti-gender” politics and mobilisations across Europe. It says these manifest differently from country to country but broadly encompass movements opposed to gendered freedoms, trans rights, feminism, abortion rights and LGBTQ+ rights.

The LGBTQ+ acronym stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer, with the plus symbol signalling an expansive definition that includes other identities not listed.

“Having been working in this area since 2012, the increase in targeting in the last three years has been phenomenal,” said one of the authors, Prof Kath Browne. “You can really see the increase in media stories, how people talk and what they’ll say.”

In August 2024, 7 per cent of lesbian, gay, bisexual or queer survey respondents said discrimination or unfair treatment happened “often or very often”. When the survey was undertaken again in May 2025, this figure rose to 20 per cent.

“There is an indication of a trend from 7 per cent and 20 per cent, but because of the number of LGBTQ+ people in the survey are quite small, we would need more research to truly understand the effects and implications,” Prof Browne said.

The survey dealt separately with the experiences of trans and non-binary respondents, 85 per cent of whom reported facing discrimination sometimes, often or very often in the past year.

Seventy-one per cent of lesbian, gay, bisexual and queer respondents reported experiencing hostility because of their political views on feminism or LGBTQ+ rights, compared with 30 per cent of heterosexual respondents. Ninety per cent of trans or non-binary respondents reported experiencing hostility.

“LGBTQ people are more likely to be targeted on their political views, even if they hold the same views as their straight peers,” Prof Browne said.

The survey report shows robust support for women’s and LGBTQ+ rights in Ireland – 83 per cent of all respondents agreed that gender-based violence is a critical issue that needs more attention and resources.

The majority of respondents (69 per cent) expressed support for trans people, agreeing that trans rights are human rights. Support for trans rights was higher among lesbian, gay, bisexual and queer respondents (88 per cent) compared with heterosexual respondents (67 per cent).

“The presumption is there’s more of a divide within LGBTQ+ communities in other countries,” Prof Browne said, “whereas here [in Ireland] we don’t see that divide.”

On women’s rights, 82 per cent of respondents agreed that accessing safe and legal abortion services is an essential component of healthcare.

One thousand people were surveyed in August 2024 and in May 2025. Of those surveyed in August, 50 per cent were women, 49 per cent were men, and 1 per cent were trans or non-binary. Of those surveyed, 9 per cent identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual or queer.

In May 2025, the percentage of LGBTQ+ people was the same, with women making up 56 per cent of those surveyed, and men 43 per cent.

The reported concluded: “This research demonstrates that there is broad support for LGBTIQ+ people, women’s rights and abortion. This exists alongside a rise in the targeting of these groups and of those who support them.”