LIVE Munster hurling final: Limerick v Clare

Some changes to the teams. Conor Cleary drops out with Cian Nolan replacing him. Two changes for Limerick, Graeme Mulcahy and David Reidy come in for Peter Casey and Cathal O’Neill.

Denis Walsh writes why Clare’s passion for the Munster championship burns like an undying flame.

It’s 1998 since Brian Lohan was a central figure on the last Clare team that won the province and now, as manager, his team are intent on bridging that long gap. Between 1932 and 1995 Clare had contested 11 Munster finals, and lost them all. Under Loughnane they won three Munster titles in four years but have won none since. In the last 25 years Clare have contested just five Munster finals, and lost them all.

Under Lohan, Clare have gone baldheaded to win the Munster title. Last year, they gave a performance that would win nine Munster finals out of 10. Over the following month, though, they never fully recovered and in Croke Park they paid a heavy price.

Nicky English says Limerick have found form in time for latest heavyweight bout with Clare.

“I saw things in Limerick that suggest they are gradually improving. In the draw against Tipperary, they hung in and their half-back line improved, driven by Kyle Hayes and Diarmaid Byrnes.

That middle-third improvement was sustained against Cork but most critically, Gearóid Hegarty found his form after worrying episodes in which he became involved in arguments with Cork players to the point where I wondered would John Kiely worry and take him off.

“Add him back in and the concerns about Limerick’s scoring rate have eased. They scored 3-25 against Cork, well up on the early to mid-20s they had been scoring earlier in Munster.

“They’ll need to improve to beat Clare, who are better than Cork but I think they’re heading in the right direction.”

Munster hurling eagerly awaits the latest instalment of Limerick against Clare, writes Seán Moran. “If anyone needed persuading about this, look at last year’s final, a Wagnerian spectacle that was spectacularly extended into extra-time by Tony Kelly’s geometric precision from the most acutely angled sideline cut.” To watch that magic moment from Tony Kelly again again:

What a moment in 2022! With the three minutes of injury time up in the @MunsterGAA SHC Final @GaaClare trailed by a point. Enter Tony Kelly who brought the game to extra-time by brilliantly converting a sideline cut from what seemed an impossibly tight angle. #GAA #Hurling pic.twitter.com/ToiZNqgBPA — The GAA (@officialgaa) December 31, 2022

And Seán’s preview of the match:

[ Limerick vs Clare: Munster hurling eagerly awaits latest instalment ]

Team news

Conor Cleary had been named to start in the Clare team but has been replaced by Cian Nolan. The full back had to leave the field against Cork after sustaining an arm or shoulder injury and there were fears that he faced a lengthy lay-off.

Twice Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch is once again listed on the bench. Having sustained a hamstring injury he didn’t start against Cork and appeared for only a few minutes at the end.

CLARE: Eibhear Quilligan, Adam Hogan, Cian Nolan, Rory Hayes, Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, David McInerney, David Fitzgerald, Cathal Malone, Peter Duggan, Tony Kelly, Aidan McCarthy, Ryan Taylor, Shane O’Donnell, Mark Rodgers. Subs: Eamonn Foudy, Cian Nolan, Ian Galvin, Shane Meehan, Aron Shanagher, Aaron Fitzgerald, Robin Mounsey, Paul Flanagan, Cian Galvin, Keith Smyth, Seadna Morey.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid, Michael Casey, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes, Darragh O’Donovan, William O’Donoghue, Gearoid Hegarty, David Reidy, Tom Morrissey, Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Graeme Mulcahy. Subs: David McCarthy, Conor Boylan, Ronan Connolly, Aaron Costello, Colin Coughlan, Adam English, Richie English, Cian Lynch, Peter Casey, Oisin O Reilly, Cathal O’Neill.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s provincial hurling finals. First up, it’s Limerick against Clare in the Munster final, throw-in at the LIT Gaelic Grounds is at 1.45pm. Later at 4pm, it’s Kilkenny against Galway at Croke Park. Limerick are looking to make it five Munster titles in a row but will face a determined Clare, who topped the group with three wins out of four, and beat Limerick by a point earlier in the championship with a thrilling 1-24 to 2-20 victory.