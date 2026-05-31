Reuben Murray’s goal helps Longford secure Lory Meagher Cup title at Leitrim’s expense

Longford celebrate with the Lory Meagher Cup after their win over Leitrim at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Lory Meagher Cup final: Longford 1-18 Leitrim 1-13

Captain Reuben Murray struck the crucial goal as Longford produced a terrific second-half display to regain the Lory Meagher Cup title at the expense of neighbours Leitrim.

Trailing by two points at half-time, Longford produced a brilliant half of hurling to firstly reel in Leitrim, and then dominate them.

Murray’s 52nd-minute goal was the clinching score as it put Longford into a lead they held on to, securing their third title at the grade and first since 2014.

Murray finished with 1-3 and was among a team of solid performers that included former Limerick senior Cathal Mullane, who sniped 0-3, centre back Martin Farrell and Maitiú O’Donohoe.

The five-point win has secured Longford’s promotion to the Nicky Rackard Cup for 2027, capping a great season having already gained promotion from Division Four of the National League.

Leitrim blitzed the group stage of the competition, taking five wins from five to secure their first national decider since 2019.

But they took their time to get going on the grand stage, falling two points down after the opening quarter, 0-2 to 0-4.

Three Longford points in a row from O’Donohoe helped Longford to maintain that narrow advantage with 27 minutes on the clock, 0-8 to 0-6.

But Leitrim finished the half strongly, reeling off four points without response to lead 0-10 to 0-8.

The third quarter was a forgettable period, the sides splitting four points evenly between them.

Murray pounced from close range for his 52nd-minute goal, doubling on a long delivery that bounced in the danger area.

Leitrim had enough possession to haul themselves back but wasted too much of it, blasting a series of wides which allowed Longford to lead 1-13 to 0-13 with eight minutes remaining.

Longford proceeded to reel off five unanswered points from there, providing a vital cushion to absorb the concession of a Joe Murray goal at the death.

LONGFORD: J Maher; C McNally, S Lancaster, J Connell; J Casey, M Farrell (0-4, 4f), E Tully; R Murray (1-3, 1f), P Lynam (0-2); M O’Donohoe (0-3), R Courtney (0-1), C Mullane (0-3); J Rabbitt (0-1), D Buckley (0-1), M Mulcahy. Subs: E Allen for Courtney (33 mins); S Tiernan for O’Donohoe (44); S Murray for Rabbitt (47); N Hawes for Murray (68); K Cox for McNally (70+2).

LEITRIM: C Cunniffe; P Lenehan, C Hackett, P Kenny; N Crowe, M Feeney, J Murray (1-0); P Burgess (0-3), S Goldrick; P Mulligan (0-2), J McNabola (0-1), K Clerkin; D Keane (0-1), C Canning (0-4, 1f, 1 65), G O’Hagan (0-2). Subs: M McHugh for Clerkin (61 mins).

Referee: C Daly (Kildare).