Secret garden: the first Catholic cemetery built in Ireland since the Reformation

Goldenbridge Cemetery in Inchicore, Dublin, is described as a Victorian garden cemetery. Covering about two acres, it was the first Catholic cemetery built in Ireland since the Reformation and opened almost 200 years ago in 1829.

Around that time, the penal laws imposed restrictions on the burial of Catholics. They had to either be laid to rest in old churchyards and monasteries or in Protestant graveyards. If they were interred in a Protestant graveyard, a fee of £10 would have to be paid to the established church and no Catholic prayers could be said.

Daniel O’Connell and his Catholic Association, which had been fighting for Catholic emancipation since 1823, took up the cause and the Dublin Cemeteries Committee was established. A parcel of land by the banks of the Grand Canal was purchased for £600. The new burial ground was not reserved for the sole use of Catholics, though. When Goldenbridge opened, it was stated that it would cater for “those of all religions and none”.

The first burial took place on October 15th, 1829. It was a nine-year-old girl by the name of Margaret Lowry from Watling Street who was first interred there. The number of young children buried in Goldenbridge is a reminder of the high infant mortality rate that existed before the advent of modern medicine and universal healthcare.

Just inside the entrance gate lies the grave of two-year-old Joseph Connolly of Goldenbridge (or “Golden Bridge” as it is stated on his gravestone) who died in December 1829. The simple granite headstone is similar in size and design to many of those in the graveyard that contains some 4,200 graves.

The original designers of Goldenbridge took inspiration from the Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris. It is considered to be the first garden cemetery, that is where a landscaped park is combined with a cemetery. Goldenbridge, in turn, was used as a blueprint for Prospect Cemetery (the original name for Glasnevin Cemetery), which opened in 1832.

In 1835, a small neoclassical mortuary chapel was built in Goldenbridge. It was designed by Patrick Byrne who was responsible for St Audoen’s on High Street, Dublin 8, and St John the Baptist in Blackrock. The new chapel served more than one purpose.

Security was of prime concern to those in charge of cemeteries at the time. Body snatching was a constant fear, whereby newly interred remains would be dug up and sold to medical students for study purposes. To counter this, Cuban bloodhounds were kept in the vaults beneath the chapel and the roof could also be accessed through an internal staircase to keep an eye out for any miscreants.

A young boy who was killed during the Easter Rising is buried in the cemetery. Eugene Lynch was only eight years old when he was accidentally hit by a bullet fired by a British soldier. His grave was unmarked for many years and a gravestone was only added in March 2018, more than 100 years after his death.

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Along with the first leader of the Free State, WT Cosgrave, there are several generations of the Cosgrave family buried in the cemetery. When WT’s brother, Philip, died in October 1923, his coffin was borne to Goldenbridge on a gun carriage that was drawn by six black horses. The cortege that travelled from St James’ Church on James Street to the cemetery was almost one mile long.

WT Cosgrave was buried there in 1965 and the cemetery had to be reopened to allow his interment. It had closed to new burials in 1869 but those who had already purchased a plot or who had family buried in the cemetery could still be laid to rest there. The reason for its closure is complicated but it was argued at the time that military life in nearby Richmond Barracks was being disrupted by mourners attending the cemetery.

Vera Cosgrave, wife of WT’s son Liam (who served as taoiseach from 1973 to 1977), was buried there in 2016 and Liam was laid to rest there the following year. 2017 was a big year for Goldenbridge as it was rededicated that year and a columbarium wall was added to house cremated remains. It was once again open to the public to visit and new burials were allowed.

The scale of Goldenbridge cemetery is surprising. The graves are contained in an intimate setting with a gravel path and low-size hedging leading visitors from the entrance gate through the historical site to the mortuary chapel. It is well kept and due to their age, some of the gravestones lean precipitously to one side, adding a sense of timelessness and authenticity.

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For new burials, there are strict rules in place concerning the height of gravestones and the material that can be used. No polished stone is allowed. High walls, made of limestone, still surround most of the cemetery and yew trees are dotted around the area, a common sight in Irish graveyards and cemeteries.