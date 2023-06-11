LIVE Munster and Leinster hurling finals

75 mins: GOAL FOR KILKENNY! Cillian Buckley in the last minute, Galway player kicked the ball straight into the hands, he went for glory and right into the corner.

Before it had seemed Brian Concannon scored the sealing point!

Wow!

Kilkenny 4-21 Galway 2-26

73 mins: Kevin Cooney scores from near the sideline, brilliant point to level it. Walter Walsh swipes at one but again in the keeper’s hands. Evan Niland with a free... he scores again! Back ahead!

Kilkenny 3-21 Galway 2-25

70 mins: Billy Drennan comes off the bench and scores, putting Kilkenny back ahead. Blanchfield fouled and TJ Reid left with another long-distance one, well in his own half... but into the keeper’s hands.

Kilkenny 3-21 Galway 2-23

68 mins: Eleventh point for Niland! Padraic Mannion with a brilliant block in the build-up. We’re level at Croke Park.

Kilkenny 3-20 Galway 2-23

66 mins: Brian Concannon picks up the breaking ball and puts it over, maybe could have played in a team-mate for a goal. Galway getting the better of Kilkenny in some important plays, Kevin Cooney held back and Niland puts over his 10th of the game. One-point game!

Kilkenny 3-20 Galway 2-22

63 mins: Pádraig Walsh with strong play, catches and drives over the bar. Mannion then catches the puck out and gives to Conor Whelan to score another great one. Scoring from all angles.

Kilkenny 3-20 Galway 2-20

58 mins: Another laser point by TJ Reid, from miles out near the sideline. Kevin Cooney responds with a point to get it back to three. Cillian Buckley on for Kilkenny for Darragh Corcoran. Reid finally misses one, much closer this time, off the post.

Kilkenny 3-19 Galway 2-19

56 mins: Big point by Whelan from near the sideline to make it 1-4 for him on the day. Galway’s tails are up and Whelan scores a second within the minute. Back to three points.

Kilkenny 3-18 Galway 2-18

54 mins: Niland gets his ninth of the game as he drills one home. Mannion struggles to deal with Cody who wins a free and Mannion gets a yellow. TJ Reid puts it over.

Kilkenny 3-18 Galway 2-16

52 mins: GOAL FOR GALWAY! Jason Flynn with the immediate impact after Conor Whelan did well and played him in. Back within five. Straight at Murphy who seemed to fall back, but the power beat him.

Before that there was another for Donnelly, in what has been seriously impressive offensive play by Kilkenny here in the second half.

Kilkenny 3-17 Galway 2-15

49 mins: Eoin Cody beats his man on the wing and scores from a tight angle, great dynamism. That’s a six-point lead. Galway bring on Jason Flynn to try to change the Kilkenny dominance in this half. Eoin Murphy with strong goalkeeping under pressure stops a potential danger and plays to Walter Walsh who scores from the sideline.

Kilkenny 3-16 Galway 1-15

46 mins: TJ Reid with another free puts Kilkenny further ahead. Mikey Butler having a good game, battles well and wins the ball and plays to John Donnelly, who wins a free. TJ Reid gets his seventh of the game and a five-point lead.

Kilkenny 3-14 Galway 1-15

44 mins: Niland gets his eighth point of the match, seventh from frees. Sharpshooting though by Cian Kenny after a long puckout, one look straight over from an angle at the sideline.

Kilkenny 3-12 Galway 1-15

41 mins: GOAL FOR KILKENNY! Blanchfield with a great catch sets up an attack and then battles through and plays to Mikey Butler who hits a low shot. Brilliant finish! Super interplay and emphatic goal that puts the Cats ahead.

Kilkenny 3-11 Galway 1-14

39 mins: Point by Cathal Mannion, like the first half, quick start for Galway. TJ Reid scores in response though from a free, and then a loose puckout from Galway and John Donnelly gives them the lead, before Niland scores his first point from open play to level it again.

Kilkenny 2-11 Galway 1-14

HALF-TIME: Kilkenny 2-9 Galway 1-12

Quite the topsy turvy half there. Galway went five points up, then Kilkenny went three points up, then Galway went three points up, then it was all even again! That’s how the half finished. Some nicely taken goals by both teams. Hard one to call in the second half, although Kilkenny will be happy to go in even against the wind at Croke Park.

The pick of the goals, by Walter Walsh:

33 mins: Another point from Niland, who has been deadly accurate from frees for Galway. Blanchfield with a good pass to Walter Walsh who scores. Then another turnover and Eoin Cody scores to level the game.

Kilkenny 2-09 Galway 1-12

30 mins: Niland scores a free to put Galway back ahead. Conor Whelan excellently wins battle with Blanchfield and drill a fine point for Galway. TJ Reid catches well and shoots, goes to hawkeye, it’s a point.

Kilkenny 2-07 Galway 1-11

26 mins: GOAL FOR KILKENNY! Rollercoaster game so far. Walter Walsh with a brilliant catch, heads for goal and slots it past the keeper.

Before, Conor Whelan anticipated well again from a breaking ball, 1-2 already, put Galway ahead by two points. It had become a three-point lead as Kevin Cooney put it over from nearly the halfway line. But Walsh equalises it again in this seesaw encounter.

Kilkenny 2-06 Galway 1-09

21 mins: Niland puts over a free, Galway back ahead in this topsy turvy game so far. Gearoid McInerney booked for a cynical foul, TJ Reid misses the free though.

Kikenny 1-06 Galway 1-07

18 mins: GOAL FOR GALWAY! Long hopeful ball breaks to Whelan who is straight through on goal and simple finish by Whelan. Not the best defending by Kilkenny. Hectic start to this game. Keoghan is off for Walter Walsh, as Keoghan comes off injured.

Kilkenny 1-06 Galway 1-06

17 mins: Kilkenny gunning for goals, they’ve had a few attempts already. Cody goes for goal with a decent shot but great save by Murphy. The 65 is played short to Blanchfield who knocks it over.

Kilkenny 1-06 Galway 0-06

13 mins: Kilkenny go ahead, a blistering three-minute spell as Cian Kenny scores. Soft free for Kilkenny is you would expect to be put over by TJ Reid, he takes a quick one but hits it too close and is penalised. TJ Reid though gets another chance after a goal chance for Kilkenny.

Kilkenny 1-05 Galway 0-06

10 mins: GOAL FOR KILKENNY! David Blanchfield plays through Mossy Keoghan who bursts through and finishes past Eanna Murphy. Then TJ Reid follows up with a massive point into the wind and back to only a point between the teams. Then Cody scores to level the game.

GOAL KILKENNY - After a sluggish start, Mossy Keoghan raises a green flag for the Cats

⌨️Updates: https://t.co/SrTqTcm8O4

Kilkenny 1-03 Galway 0-06

8 mins: Evan Niland gets his second of the day, first from open play, lovely score from distance. Then Galway catch the puckout and Joseph Cooney scores. Goal chance for Galway as the corner Mikey Butler loses his hurley but Walsh manages to avert, goes back to the free and Niland scores his third point in seven minutes.

Kilkenny 0-01 Galway 0-06

5 mins: Hot start for Galway as the whole full forward line scores. Conor Whelan scores from the left wing. First point of the day by TJ Reid.

Kilkenny 0-01 Galway 0-03

2 mins: Evan Niland scores an early free for Galway, then Brian Concannon follows up with a curled point from near the sideline.

Kilkenny 0-00 Galway 0-02

Gordon Manning writes Richie Hogan’s greatest trick has been to keep his magic show going. Injuries have hampered him throughout his career but, as he approaches 35, the Kilkenny man can still conjure amazing moments. He starts on the bench today. Throw-in today’s second game is at 4pm.

[ Richie Hogan’s greatest trick has been to keep his magic show going ]

Here are the teams. Mannion comes in for Ronan Glennon for Galway. Conor Fogarty and Cian Kenny are in for Kilkenny with Mikey Carey and Richie Reid on the bench.

KILKENNY: Eoin Murphy, Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh, Conor Fogarty, David Blanchfield, Darragh Corcoran, Cian Kenny, Paddy Deegan, Tom Phelan, John Donnelly, Billy Ryan, Martin Keoghan, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody. Subs: Aidan Tallis, Conor Delaney, Cillian Buckley, Pádraig Walsh, Mikey Carey, Alan Murphy, Richie Reid, Timmy Clifford, Walter Walsh, Richie Hogan, Billy Drennan.

GALWAY: Eanna Murphy, Jack Grealish, Gearóid McInerney, Darren Morrissey, Padraic Mannion, Daithi Burke, Fintan Burke, Joseph Cooney, Cathal Mannion, Tom Monaghan, Conor Cooney, Kevin Cooney, Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon, Evan Niland. Subs: Darach Fahy, TJ Brennan, Eoin Lawless, Adrian Tuohey, Seán Linnane, Ronan Glennon, Tiernan Killeen, Liam Collins, Declan McLoughlin, Jason Flynn, Donal O’Shea.

Next up, it’s Kilkenny against Galway in the Leinster final in Croke Park! Stay tuned for live coverage.

Scramble and Clare end up with it, looked like a free but referee decides not! Ref blows the whistle and now it’s full-time! Limerick have won the Munster title!

FULL-TIME: Limerick 1-23 Clare 1-22

Limerick have won their fifth Munster title in a row. Clare fans will not be happy with that last passage of play, looked a foul there. But a pulsating game and well done Limerick.

Man of the match Aaron Gillane, Clare couldn’t handle him, 1-11. Here’s the goal:

75 mins: Loose puck-out and Cathal O’Neill catches and shoots and puts it over! A minute left for Clare, they put in some long balls but Limerick deal with them all. One long ball by Taylor lands with Tony Kelly. One point... Limerick pitch invasion but the game isn’t over yet. They think it’s all over etc.

Limerick 1-23 Clare 1-22

71 mins: One point again between the teams as sub Ian Galvin scores but a few seconds later Reidy responds with a great score from the sideline. Four mins stoppage time. Lovely touch Tony Kelly and Galvin scores again. One point in it.

Limerick 1-22 Clare 1-21

69 mins: Clare’s Ryan Taylor wins a battle in the middle and has space but pulls it wide, great chance missed. Shane O’Donnell wins the ball around midfield and then Fitzgerald has a good chance but misses too. Costly. Then Cathal O’Neill puts it over.

Limerick 1-21 Clare 1-19

67 mins: Clare win a few balls around midfield. Aron Shanagher gets his first point of the game to get it within two. Tony Kelly then gets a chance but pulls it wide. A soft foul against Limerick and Kelly scores to get within one!

Limerick 1-20 Clare 1-19

64 mins: Kyle Hayes imperious in defence as always and then plays to Adam English who gets his first point off the bench. Fitzgerald scores in response to keep it within three points.

Limerick 1-20 Clare 1-17

60 mins: Some big hits and blocks as Shanagher comes on and heroically blocks the ball to Clare a sideline. The ball then falls to Fitzgerald after some crafty play by O’Donnell, he hits over the bar when there was a goal chance.

Limerick 1-19 Clare 1-16

58 mins: Clare’s first score in 10 minutes as Shane O’Donnell runs down the middle and puts it over. A lot of work to do to get back in this as Limerick have upped a gaear. Aron Shanagher on for Peter Duggan for Clare. Cathal O’Neill is on for Tom Morrissey, Richie English for Michael Casey for Limerick.

Limerick 1-19 Clare 1-15

55 mins: 1-11 for Gillane as he scores another free. Then a great catch is laid off for Tom Morrissey, who gets his third score of the match. Colin Coughlan on for Declan Hannon. Brilliant block by Kyle Hayes from a Tony Kelly shot.

Limerick 1-19 Clare 1-14

52 mins: Ferocious defending by Limerick who won’t give Clare a moment’s space. But Clare win a slightly soft free but it’s missed. 43,756 is the attendance in Limerick today.

Limerick 1-17 Clare 1-14

50 mins: Super save by Quilligan as Gillane with his eyes for goal hits it high but Qulligan gets the hurley up. David Reidy then picks up a pocket of space and is deadly accurate from long distance. Clare getting a bit scrappy and the game is slipping away from them as Limerick move three point clear.

Limerick 1-17 Clare 1-14

48 mins: Good point from Tom Morrissey puts Limerick ahead. Then the ball comes to Aaron Gillane and there is only one result, yet another point as that’s 1-10 and all of a sudden Limerick have turned the screws and are two points ahead.

Limerick 1-16 Clare 1-14

44 mins: GOAL FOR LIMERICK! That man, Gillane! Gets the ball, turns his man and swings low on the left side past Eibhear Quilligan. That’s 1-9 today and it’s only 44 minutes gone. Before that, nice play by Mark Rodgers, won the ball, burst through and put it over. After the goal, Clare equalise through Tony Kelly who is now on frees, as Aidan McCarthy is off for Shane Meehan.

Limerick 1-14 Clare 1-14

42 mins: Tony Kelly catches in midfield and from the centre line drills a fantastic shot over the bar. Clare conceding quite a few frees from the long balls into the full forward line and Gillane scores another easy free.

Limerick 0-14 Clare 1-12

40 mins: A few scrappy moments, Cian Nolan on a yellow fouls Gillane, has to watch himself now. Gillane brings it to one point behind.

Limerick 0-13 Clare 1-11

37 mins: Limerick score within 20 seconds of the second half with a great score by David Reidy from distance. Clare have a long-distance free but easy catch for Quaid into his hands.

Limerick 0-12 Clare 1-11

HALF-TIME: Limerick 0-11 Clare 1-11

As expected, a high-quality, intense Munster final so far, as Mark Rodgers’ goal, slightly fortunate to fall for him after a missed shot off the post from Tony Kelly, is the difference between the sides. Otherwise it has been dead even, Gillane having a lot of joy for Limerick in corner forward while the athletic Clare have competed really well with Limerick, disrupting the champions’ flow. All to play for in the second half.

The goal that separates the sides at the break:

36 mins: A very bad miss by Ryan Taylor from not far out, Clare could have extended their lead. It comes to Taylor again in a lot of space, plays to Rodgers who goes for goal again, but easy save for Nickie Quaid as the shot was straight at him. Free for Limerick and Gillane scores. Gearoid Hegarty gets a talking to and a yellow card for an incident after the free. One last action of the half is a free to Clare as Hayes overcarried, but McCarthy missed.

Limerick 0-11 Clare 1-11

32 mins: GOAL FOR CLARE! Tony Kelly with an attempt from distance, hits the post, falls perfectly for Mark Rodgers who slots it in. Aidan McCarthy then follows up with a point. Earlier a point for Kyle Hayes, great handpass by Reidy and Hayes hits it high and straight had levelled the scores. Now Clare are four ahead!

Limerick 0-10 Clare 1-11

29 mins: Some back and forth play before Gillane gets the ball near the end line, runs to find an angle and is razor sharp putting it over the bar. Tony Kelly then catches a Limerick off guard, wins the ball and puts the ball over the bar strongly. Nolan is booked for a foul on Gillane, who is causing all sorts of trouble. Gillane scores the free to move Limerick within a point.

Limerick 0-09 Clare 0-10

26 mins: Serious pace to the game, with the keepers looking for quick puck outs and counter attacks. Great pass by Taylor to Mark Rodgers, who gets in front of his man over the shoulder and over the bar.

Limerick 0-07 Clare 0-09

23 mins: Another free for Limerick, Gillane puts over. Limerick win a scramble for the ball and Darragh O’Donovan runs down the sideline and puts it over from very wide, great score. Limerick then find Gearoid Hegarty in an acre of space, he runs at the defender and puts it over. Maybe 15 seconds later, a quick puck out and Malone scores for Clare in response!

Limerick 0-07 Clare 0-08

19 mins: Good defending by Cian Nolan to win a ball into the area for Limerick. Clare play into Peter Duggan and Michael Casey is yellow carded for grabbing his shirt. McCarthy sticks it over. Clare lead by three.

Limerick 0-04 Clare 0-07

16 mins: Gillane gets in front of his marker again and wins a free. Diarmaid Byrnes pulls it badly though, missed chance. Diarmuid Ryan picks up the ball in midfield and lashes a super instinct score from distance near the sideline. Limerick win a free and Gillane puts over.

Limerick 0-04 Clare 0-06

14 mins: Another fine point for Clare, this time by Ryan Taylor who flicks the wrist to make the space and puts it over. Immediately in response Gillane wins the ball, gets into his trademark position and puts it over. Short sideline by Tony Kelly, one-two and then hits it over for Clare, who go two points ahead.

Limerick 0-03 Clare 0-05

11 mins: Great play by Clare, running through the Limerick defence. Shane O’Donnell runs through and puts it over to take the lead. Clare have two more chances, one wide, one into the keeper’s hands. A bad accidental clash between Gillane and Conlon.

Limerick 0-02 Clare 0-03

9 mins: A wide from Gearoid Hegarty. Jersey pulling by the Limerick defence on Peter Duggan. Aidan McCarthy levels the scores.

Limerick 0-02 Clare 0-02

5 mins: Declan Hannon plays the high ball in and Seamus Flanagan is fouled, Gillane easily taps the free over. Shane O’Donnell comes out to the half forward line and is fouled and Aidan McCarthy puts the ball over for Clare’s first point of the match.

Limerick 0-02 Clare 0-01

2 mins: Early missed chance for Aaron Gillane from not far out, high intensity beginning, players not being given much space. David Reidy gets the first point of the day.

Limerick 0-01 Clare 0-00

Some changes to the teams. For Clare, Conor Cleary drops out with Cian Nolan replacing him. Two changes for Limerick, Graeme Mulcahy and David Reidy come in for Peter Casey and Cathal O’Neill.

Denis Walsh writes why Clare’s passion for the Munster championship burns like an undying flame.

It’s 1998 since Brian Lohan was a central figure on the last Clare team that won the province and now, as manager, his team are intent on bridging that long gap. Between 1932 and 1995 Clare had contested 11 Munster finals, and lost them all. Under Loughnane they won three Munster titles in four years but have won none since. In the last 25 years Clare have contested just five Munster finals, and lost them all.

Under Lohan, Clare have gone baldheaded to win the Munster title. Last year, they gave a performance that would win nine Munster finals out of 10. Over the following month, though, they never fully recovered and in Croke Park they paid a heavy price.

[ Why Clare’s passion for the Munster championship burns like an undying flame ]

Nicky English says Limerick have found form in time for latest heavyweight bout with Clare.

“I saw things in Limerick that suggest they are gradually improving. In the draw against Tipperary, they hung in and their half-back line improved, driven by Kyle Hayes and Diarmaid Byrnes.

That middle-third improvement was sustained against Cork but most critically, Gearóid Hegarty found his form after worrying episodes in which he became involved in arguments with Cork players to the point where I wondered would John Kiely worry and take him off.

“Add him back in and the concerns about Limerick’s scoring rate have eased. They scored 3-25 against Cork, well up on the early to mid-20s they had been scoring earlier in Munster.

“They’ll need to improve to beat Clare, who are better than Cork but I think they’re heading in the right direction.”

[ Nicky English: Limerick find form in time for latest heavyweight bout with Clare ]

Munster hurling eagerly awaits the latest instalment of Limerick against Clare, writes Seán Moran. “If anyone needed persuading about this, look at last year’s final, a Wagnerian spectacle that was spectacularly extended into extra-time by Tony Kelly’s geometric precision from the most acutely angled sideline cut.” To watch that magic moment from Tony Kelly again again:

And Seán’s preview of the match:

[ Limerick vs Clare: Munster hurling eagerly awaits latest instalment ]

Team news

Conor Cleary had been named to start in the Clare team but has been replaced by Cian Nolan. The full back had to leave the field against Cork after sustaining an arm or shoulder injury and there were fears that he faced a lengthy lay-off.

Twice Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch is once again listed on the bench. Having sustained a hamstring injury he didn’t start against Cork and appeared for only a few minutes at the end.

CLARE: Eibhear Quilligan, Adam Hogan, Cian Nolan, Rory Hayes, Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, David McInerney, David Fitzgerald, Cathal Malone, Peter Duggan, Tony Kelly, Aidan McCarthy, Ryan Taylor, Shane O’Donnell, Mark Rodgers. Subs: Eamonn Foudy, Darragh Logan, Ian Galvin, Shane Meehan, Aron Shanagher, Aaron Fitzgerald, Robin Mounsey, Paul Flanagan, Cian Galvin, Keith Smyth, Seadna Morey.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid, Michael Casey, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes, Darragh O’Donovan, William O’Donoghue, Gearoid Hegarty, David Reidy, Tom Morrissey, Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Graeme Mulcahy. Subs: David McCarthy, Conor Boylan, Ronan Connolly, Aaron Costello, Colin Coughlan, Adam English, Richie English, Cian Lynch, Peter Casey, Oisin O Reilly, Cathal O’Neill.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s provincial hurling finals. First up, it’s Limerick against Clare in the Munster final, throw-in at the LIT Gaelic Grounds is at 1.45pm. Later at 4pm, it’s Kilkenny against Galway at Croke Park. Limerick are looking to make it five Munster titles in a row but will face a determined Clare, who topped the group with three wins out of four, and beat Limerick by a point earlier in the championship with a thrilling 1-24 to 2-20 victory.