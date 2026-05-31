Four-goal Clare overpower Galway to win All-Ireland Under-20 hurling title

Captain Eoghan Gunning celebrates with the James Nowlan Cup after Clare's win over Galway at Semple Stadium. Photograph: Stephen Heaney/Inpho

All-Ireland Under-20 Hurling Final: Clare 4-20 Galway 2-16

Clare maintained their perfect record in All-Ireland Under-20 hurling finals by capturing a fifth title with 10 points to spare over Galway in front of 9,103 fans at Semple Stadium.

Three years ago, in the All-Ireland minor decider, Clare conceded four goals against Galway yet won the six-goal contest. This time, they bagged four of the six goals to win in style.

An unanswered 3-3 streak either side of half-time was the winning of the game. Clare’s full-forward line accounted for 3-6, with two goals from Thomas O’Connor, 1-2 from Marco Cleary, and 0-4 from Paul Rodgers. Wing back Jamie Moylan stormed forward for the other major.

Eoghan Gunning became the first Bannerman to lift silverware at this grade since Tony Kelly captained Clare to their 2014 three-in-a-row. Galway’s wait extends into its 16th year.

Jason Rabbitte was named to start in a late change to the Galway team. His fellow senior panellist, Aaron Niland, who has been carrying an ankle injury, was fit to be named on the bench.

Their preferred tactic was to locate Rabbitte with as much direct ball as possible. In Matthew O’Halloran, however, Clare had a diligent man-marker to contest those high deliveries.

Clare's Matthew O'Halloran and Galway's Jason Rabbitte. Photograph: Stephen Heaney/Inpho

Clare leapt ahead in the fourth minute when Rodgers used his boot to chip the ball to Cleary, and though Chris Callanan advanced to save his shot, O’Connor was in the right spot to whip home his third goal of the campaign.

Galway enjoyed their best spell midway through the first half with Rabbitte, Brian Callanan, and a Jack Shaughnessy free cutting the gap to the minimum.

Fred Hegarty then came into his own with an outrageous over-the-head assist for Michael Collins and an audacious no-look over-the-shoulder point from the sideline of the Old Stand.

The hard-working Rodgers won possession for the 30th-minute goal and fed overlapping wing back Moylan, who bustled from just inside the 65 to the edge of the square before unleashing a rocket to the net. Rodgers made it 2-8 to 0-9 for the break.

Clare extended that scoring streak with another 2-2 on the resumption. Cleary opted to take his point before Rodgers swept over a wonderful sideline cut.

Thomas O'Connor celebrates scoring a goal for Clare. Photograph: Stephen Heaney/Inpho

There was an element of fortune about the initial goal. Hegarty’s long-range free came back off the post and O’Connor was once again the right man in the right place at the right time to thump the sliotar past the goalkeeper.

Then, Cleary dashed in behind and, while his first effort was hooked by Michael Fallon, the Éire Óg poacher swiped home at the second attempt.

Trailing 4-10 to 0-9, Galway went hunting goals. Niland had two close-range frees repelled and Mark Sheedy also denied Rabbitte.

In the 49th minute, Galway rattled the net. Sheedy saved from Niland, but Brian Callanan rifled in the rebound for 4-14 to 1-13.

Nine points was the closest Galway would get and Clare responded with five in a row. Hegarty tallied 0-7, including three from play, to finish as the championship’s top scorer on 2-56.

Galway had one last burst in stoppage time. Rabbitte caught Ronan Cahalan’s high ball to fire high past Sheedy, but the goalkeeper kept his highlight-reel save for last, twisting to his right to deny Niland’s bullet.

CLARE: M Sheedy; E Gunning, R Loftus, M O’Halloran; J Moylan (1-1), J Hegarty, R Hayes; D Costelloe, G Ball (0-1); M Collins (0-2), R Kilroy (0-2), F Hegarty (0-7, 3f, 1′65); M Cleary (1-2), T O’Connor (2-0), P Rodgers (0-4, 1sl). Subs: D Moroney for Costello (47 mins), R Keane for Hayes (50), S Boyce (0-1) for O’Connor (56), J Mescall for Collins, S Arthur for Cleary (both 60+1).

GALWAY: C Callanan; T Blake, E O’Reilly, M Fallon; D Campbell, J Donnellan, G Maher; M Burke (0-1), C Killeen (0-1); L Kennedy, D Counihan, J Shaughnessy (0-5, 3f, 1′65); J Rabbitte (1-2), B Callanan (1-2), V Morgan. Subs: A Niland (0-4, 2f, 1′65) for Killeen (33 mins), G King for Campbell (36), S Moran for Burke (43), C Leen (0-1) for Kennedy (47), R Cahalan for Maher (52).

Referee: T Gleeson (Dublin).