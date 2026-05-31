Defiant Louth end 53-year wait for championship win over Dublin

All-Ireland SFC Round 1: Dublin 1-24 (1-2-20) Louth 4-18 (4-3-12)

Never say die. In a truly startling game of football, Louth somehow found a way through the scoring frenzy to end their 53-year wait for a first championship win over Dublin in defiant style.

Just four weeks on from their double-score defeat to the Dubs in the Leinster semi-final, surrendering their provincial title in the process, Louth took their chance for swift revenge with a brilliant combination of will, spirit and belief – and four sweetly-taken goals which ultimately swung the result in their favour.

Before a 16,160-strong crowd at Croke Park, both teams hit the ground sprinting in their All-Ireland series opener, never letting up. Although Dublin looked reasonably comfortable at half-time, leading by six points thanks in part to a neatly finished goal by Con O’Callaghan, it turned out the game was still only warming up.

Because Louth weren’t going away easily. Not when their decades of motivation ran so deep. Instead, they came out for the second half and shot the first three scores to no reply – including a two-pointer from replacement Ryan Burns. Game on.

Then in a 90-second window on 42 minutes, Louth utterly flipped the script when midfielder James Maguire twice found the back of the Dublin net.

For his first goal, set up by Dáire Nally, Maguire wove through three Dublin defenders and deftly placed his shot inside the near post, easily deceiving goalkeeper Hugh O’Sullivan – a late Dublin change for Evan Comerford.

For his second, Maguire latched on to a probing ball from Conor Grimes in front of the Dublin goal, apparently attempting to score, but Maguire still got the first touch ahead of O’Sullivan and David Byrne. When replacement Ciarán Byrne scored his first of three points from play, Louth were up by four points, 3-11 to 1-13, in a 10-point turnaround from half-time.

James Maguire celebrates scoring Louth’s third goal. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

From then on, through the mayhem of block downs, turnovers and goal chances galore, it remained anyone’s game. Through sheer will Dublin got back level again 10 minutes after conceding the two goals, Seán Bugler hitting an excellent two-pointer before Niall Scully scored his first from play. Brian Howard also had a shot on goal well saved by Niall McDonnell.

Continuing in helter-skelter mode, the teams kept trading scores – Dara McDonnell adding another two-pointer for Louth and the tireless Ciarán Kilkenny adding his first for Dublin, putting them a point ahead. The counties were level for the sixth time in the second half on 64 minutes when Cormac Costello and Kieran McArdle exchanged points.

Then after 67 minutes Louth delivered the last killer blow. Ciarán Downey’s attempt at a two-pointer came back off the bottom of the left upright, and in the scramble for possession, Liam Smith couldn’t keep his hands on the ball. With that Craig Lennon pounced, carefully picking out his spot to rattle the Dublin net for a fourth time.

Costello did find time to convert one final free for Dublin, before Byrne made a magnificent catch from the kick-out. Another sub, Paul Matthews, then made sure of it all by adding the last point.

In meant Louth found six points off the bench, while Dublin’s subs couldn’t find a single score. After losing the Leinster final to Westmeath, it also made for back-to-back championship defeats for the Dubs at Croke Park for the first time.

“We took it down the stretch and when you take something down the stretch, there’s always a possibility that something will go your way,” Louth manager Gavin Devlin said of the win. “Thankfully today we got that wee rub of the green.

Louth's Donal McKenny attempts a block on Dublin’s Cormac Costello. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“That wasn’t the perfect performance out there today by any stretch of the imagination. There’s a lot of unforced errors, one way and the other. I still feel there’s loads of things there that we can certainly improve on, but the one big thing today is that we stayed resilient and we didn’t go away.”

With Dublin manager Ger Brennan still serving his 12-week suspension, Dublin didn’t make anyone available to the media after the game.

Dublin’s six-point half-time advantage was built largely in the winning opposition kick-outs. Still, Louth were unlucky not to score their first goal on 15 minutes, when both Lennon and Maguire had their shots cleared off the line.

After Costello’s giveaway pass gifted Ciaran Downey a point, Louth scored a goal from the subsequent kick-out, McArdle darting into scoring range to blast past Hugh O’Sullivan after 22 minutes.

With that, Louth were up 1-6 to 0-8, before Dublin swiftly hit back, O’Callaghan scoring his first point from play. He soon latched on to a superb pass by Eoin Kennedy to shoot past Niall McDonnell from the outside of his right boot.

Louth didn’t score again in the first half after McArdle’s goal, while Charlie McMorrow, Bugler and Costello each added points for Dublin. And yet the full-time score told a very different tale.

DUBLIN: H O’Sullivan; G McEneaney, N Doran, D Byrne; S MacMahon, C McMorrow (0-0-3), E Kennedy; C Kilkenny (0-0-1), B Howard; S Bugler (0-1-2), C O’Callaghan (1-0-3), N Scully (0-0-1); P Small (0-0-3), K Killian McGinnis (0-0-1), C Costello (0-1-6, 2f). Subs: L Gannon for Kennedy (41 mins), E Dunne for McGinnis (43), C Murphy for McEneaney (44), L Smith for Doran (58), T Lahiff for McMorrow (65).

LOUTH: N McDonnell; E Carolan, C Early, D McKenny; D Nally, D McDonnell (0-1-0), C Lennon (1-0-2); S Callaghan; J Maguire (2-0-0); C McKeever, S Mulroy (0-1-3, 1tpf, 2f), C Grimes; K McArdle (1-0-1), C Downey (0-0-2), C McCaul. Subs: R Burns (0-1-0) for Early (h-t), T Durnin for Callaghan, C Byrne (0-0-3) for McCaul (both 42 mins), P Matthews (0-0-1) for Grimes (52), L Grey for Maguire (64).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).