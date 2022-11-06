Ballygunner lay down a marker with dominant win over Kilruane MacDonaghs

Ballygunner's Kevin Mahony makes a break past Kieran Cahill of Kilruane MacDonaghs on his way to scoring his side’s second goal of the game. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Ballygunner 4-19 Kilruane MacDonaghs 0-14

The odds looked stacked against the Tipperary champions, who had spent the previous two weeks quarrying out their first county title in 37 years. Then again, the odds had been stacked against them in both the final and replay and yet they found a way.

When you’re up against the All-Ireland champions there’s less room for manoeuvre. Although Ballygunner hadn’t played for eight weeks since winning their ninth Waterford title on the bounce, that sort of hiatus hadn’t bothered them last year and in the opening half didn’t appear to be a problem.

Their All-Ireland club player of the year, Dessie Hutchinson was in superb form – the ball sticking first-time and his accuracy brought a burst of three points in four minutes. His most creative impulse yielded nothing however when he gilded another catch and go by flipping the ball into Kevin Mahony but his one-on-one shot was very well saved by Páidí Williams.

Any notion that this might serve as a watershed moment, as with a similar save by Williams in the county final, slowly died as Kilruane were unable to capitalise on any momentum swing.

Patrick Fitzgerald was doing more than provide support for Hutchinson and when he followed up on three points from play with an injury-time goal – well constructed by Pauric Mahony and Peter Hogan for Fitzgerald – it was hard not to hear the tolling of the bells.

Kilruane as expected had worked away to stem the tide. Early on, Cian Darcy maintained his lively form with two points to peg back the favourites but the scoreboard started inexorably to stretch against them.

As ever they had feisty responses and Jerome Cahill punished some tippy-tappy complacency by driving forward and shooting a point, followed by Eoin Hogan hoisting another from wing back but any notion that a four-point margin, 0-7 to 0-11, would accompany them in at the break was disabused by Fitzgerald’s goal.

At 1-11 to 0-7, the match already looked out of reach and within a couple of minutes of the restart, Kevin Mahony had scored 1-1, the goal after he looked to have been fouled but in the absence of any indication from the ref he simply gathered the ball again and stuck it in the net.

Kilruane never gave up but a match that had been drifting away from them, raced into oblivion and the All-Ireland champions added two further goals, from last season’s All-Ireland hero, Harry Ruddle and then a second by Kevin Mahony.