Former Dublin boss Jim Gavin named Signify Sports Manager of the Year

Former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin has been named Signify Sports Manager of the Year for 2019.

Gavin guided the Dubs to an unprecedented fifth-consecutive All-Ireland SFC title in September, after a 1-18 to 0-15 final replay win over Kerry.

The 48-year-old then stepped down from his role last Saturday, ending a golden seven years in charge of the senior side, which produced six All-Ireland titles.

Gavin spoke for the first time since announcing he would stand down when he received the award on Thursday afternoon, and he maintained he had made the right decision.

He said: “After every campaign, after every championship run, you have to reflect upon the season that is gone. I took that time to deliberate on what is best for my family, my work and obviously the football team as well.

“The conclusion I came up with at the end was that what was best to allow the team the space to grow again was for me to simply hand the reins on.”

Jim Gavin stepped down last Saturday after seven golden years in charge of Dublin. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

2019 is the second year Gavin has received the award and the first since 2013 - the year he won his first All-Ireland title as Dublin manager.

And he reflected on the difficulty of relinquishing the job he took in October 2012, when he replaced Pat Gilroy

“It was [difficult]. I have been involved for 12 years as a manager of Dublin football teams, be it Under-21 or senior level, he said.

“Absolutely it has been a massive part of my life. I have loved every moment of it. I had a great journey, great times, worked with a phenomenal and exceptional group of players.

“I’m really honoured to be able to share my coaching and managerial journey. I have been surrounded by a great backroom team who have supported me really well. I’m honoured to hand it over to someone else.”

Gavin gave no hint on who his successor might be, but said he had no regrets after overseeing the most successful period in Dublin’s history: “It’s a choice you make.

“I had no issue giving the time I gave. One’s life is defined by the choices you make. I volunteered my time and I’m proud of being involved with it.

“I won’t have any regrets, that is for sure. I gave it my all for as long as I could. I’m just really excited for 2020 and excited for the team and to see what will happen with them.”

Gavin was named manager of the month for September after the Dubs secured their historic five-in-a-row. He followed Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy, who won the August award after his side’s All-Ireland SHC final win over Brian Cody’s Kilkenny.

2019 monthly winners

December: Mickey Graham - Mullinalaghta St Columba’s GAA football manager

January: Mark Byrne - Coach of Courtyard Liffey Celtics Ladies basketball team

February: Terry Hyland - Leitrim GAA football senior manager

March: Willie Mullins - Champion jumps trainer for the 12th time

April: Gordon Elliott - Trainer of Tiger Roll, winner of the Aintree Grand National

May: Mark McCall - Director of rugby at Saracens

June: Davy Fitzgerald - Wexford GAA senior hurling manager

July: Neil Manchip - National coach of the GUI

August: Liam Sheedy - Tipperary GAA senior hurling manager

September: Jim Gavin - Dublin GAA senior football manager

October: Vinny Perth - Dundalk FC manager

November: Sean Dancer - Ireland women’s hockey head coach