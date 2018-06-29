Belgium won the battle of the ‘B’ teams against England last night, and their reward? A World Cup last-16 clash with Japan. England meanwhile - beaten by Adnan Januzaj’s beautiful strike - will face Colombia. However, if they were to get by James Rodriguez and co, they would avoid Brazil in the quarter-final and instead face Sweden or Switzerland. But that’s a big IF, Keith Duggan was at the match in the Kaliningrad Stadium, where England lost the game: it remains to be seen if the magic left too. Colombia meanwhile progressed as the top team in Group H with a 1-0 win over Senegal, who lost out on second spot because of Japan’s better disciplinary record. The round of 16 commences tomorrow, here’s your guide to those eight fixtures.

One of the highlights of the competition so far for Irish viewers has been RTÉ co-commentator Brian Kerr. From banjoed to wojous, Mary Hannigan has put together ‘The Brian Kerr World Cup phrase book’, and it’s brilliant: “The knicky-knacky redser was right to have a ging from there, but it was a wojous effort, hit the ’keeper straight in the mush and now he’s gone down banjoed.”

