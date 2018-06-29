Champions Cork braced for big clash with Dundalk

Given the fine meteorological conditions here this week, Dundalk may feel well acclimatised having spent part of the mid-summer break in Spain on a warm-weather training camp ahead of tonight’s top-of-the-table cash with leaders Cork City at an expectedly balmy Oriel Park.

As the Premier Division table attests, with champions Cork just one point ahead, little has separated the rivals this season with each recording a 1-0 home win from their respective league meetings to date.

Dundalk bring scintillating form into the game having scored 28 goals during an eight-match winning run with midfielder Robbie Benson regarding their 4-0 victory at Derry City immediately before the break as one of their best displays of the season.

“We’re firing on all cylinders at the minute,” said 26-year-old Benson.“I think we’ve clicked properly and we are looking good at the moment. The break gave us a good chance to relax and recharge, so we were delighted to get it.

“We want to keep our momentum going and want to keep winning matches after the break.

“We’ve great confidence in ourselves and in the group. We’re playing well at the moment and we want that to continue.”

Club captain Stephen O’Donnell and fellow midfielder John Mountney remain out injured for Stephen Kenny’s side.

Last year’s double winners aren’t far off matching Dundalk’s form as they defend a seven-match winning sequence.

“I think it’s a good game for us, coming back from the break,” said Cork manager John Caulfield who must assess the fitness of Steven Beattie, Alan Bennett, Gearóid Morrissey and Karl Sheppard ahead of naming his side.

“A lot of the lads did work themselves over the break, and their physical condition is excellent. Training has been excellent all week; since last Sunday, everyone has been on the button and ready to go, and that’s the way we need it to be.

“We know it will be a very tough, intense game. Games between the two teams have been really close over the last few years, and we expect nothing different this time around.

“Like we always do, we are going there to try and win the match. Over the last number of years, we’ve had some really good results there, but we know we need to be at our best . If we perform to our best, then we feel we can get the points.”

Tonight’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division

Dundalk v Cork City (Live on RTE2, 7.35)

Bohemians v St Patrick’s Athletic

Limerick v Bray Wanderers

Shamrock Rovers v Derry City (8.0)

First Division

Athlone Town v Wexford

Cabinteely v Finn Harps

Drogheda United v Cobh Ramblers

Galway United v Shelbourne

UCD v Longford Town