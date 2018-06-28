World Cup 2018: your last-16 fixtures guide

All the kick-off times and venues for the first knockout round of the tournament in Russia
Gareth Southgate’s England will play Colombia in the last-16 of the World Cup. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty

The World Cup group stages have been and gone in the blink of an eye, and the line-up for last-16 is now complete.

Friday June 29th is the first football-free day of the tournament - a chilling glimpse into the grim reality which awaits us from July 16th onwards.

But we still have the knockouts to look forward to - starting with two stellar fixtures on Saturday June 30th.

Here is a look at the last-16 fixtures, all of which you can follow live with the Irish Times:

Saturday June 30th

France v Argentina, 3.0pm, Kazan
Uruguay v Portugal, 7.0pm, Sochi

Sunday July 1st

Spain v Russia, 3.0pm, Luzhniki Staduium
Croatia v Denmark, 7.0pm, Nizhny Novgorod

Monday July 2nd


Brazil v Mexico, 3.0pm, Samara
Belgium v Japan, 7.0pm, Rostov

Tuesday July 3rd

Sweden v Switzerland, 3.0pm, St Petersburg
Colombia v England, 7.0pm, Spartak Stadium

