Different Strokes: Foster continues seamless slide into the pro ranks

Perfect timing, if the truth be known, as Anna Foster’s fourth-place finish in the Amundi German Masters has enabled the 23-year-old Dubliner to carry momentum into this week’s KPMG Irish Women’s Open at Carton House in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

After a stellar amateur career which included victory in last year’s Irish Women’s Open Strokeplay and standout collegiate performances stateside with Auburn University which earned her All-American recognition, Foster’s move into the professional ranks has proven rather seamless after earning her Ladies European Tour card through qualifying school.

Foster’s travels have already taken her to Australia, South Korea, South Africa, Morocco and various European destinations in her new life on tour, where she is currently 31st on the LET order of merit. In her rookie season, she has performed strongly and will be able to enjoy some home comforts this week, as she bids to keep her form going as part of a 16-strong Irish contingent at Carton House.

REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Pinergy Brand Ambassador And Professional LET Golfer Anna Foster Ahead Of This Year’s KPMG Women’s Irish Open 30/6/2025 Pictured is Pinergy brand ambassador and Professional LET Golfer Anna Foster ahead of this year’s KPMG Women’s Irish Open. Pinergy is proud to stand alongside Foster in a partnership that is a testament to their shared values of ambition and progress, reflecting how Pinergy helps customers take control of their energy future, just as Anna is now powerfully charting her own course in professional golf. Keep an eye across Pinergy’s social channels to watch Anna Own The Moment as she prepares for this year’s Open. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Although she looked up to Shane Lowry when younger, Foster – who has been signed up by Pinergy as a brand ambassador – remarked: “I was in Portrush when Shane won the Open. But I am trying to write my own story and not try to compare myself to others.”

READ MORE

So far, the script is looking good, with that fourth-place finish in Germany providing a level of comfort in kicking on.

“I always knew I could play at this level,” said Foster of finding her feet so quickly on the LET. “You play with girls in amateur and college golf who you might not think are that impressive, and they go and play on LPGA or LET. It’s a sport where there are ups and downs all the time, so you just know when you can play well or not play well. That’s the beauty of it in one way, and also the annoying part.

“This year I was just trying to find my feet and get comfortable on tour, not putting any pressure on myself results-wise. To just enjoy myself has been the main thing and let the golf come from that . . . . (fourth in Germany) gives me the freedom and a bit of confidence to go out and allow myself to think that I can win.

“It wouldn’t be at the front of my mind, I’m trying to take every shot as it comes, but I have more freedom , order of merit-wise, so I can go out and try do my best for the next few weeks. It’s exciting. It is a good place to be in. If someone had said to me at the start of the year that I’d be in this position now, I would have taken it.”

With that sense of perfect timing, Foster – guaranteed good support from family and her Elm Club members – will look to take momentum into the KPMG Irish Women’s Open.

Word of Mouth

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO - JUNE 29: Padraig Harrington of Ireland and Stewart Cink of the United States walk to the 15th tee during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship 2025 at Broadmoor Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

“He’s the ultimate competitor and a quality individual. I have the highest respect for his game and for him as a person. Even though he’s a peer, he’s a guy I’ve always also looked up to because I’ve played with him so much and I admire the way he . . . he kind of treats golf the way I want to treat golf myself. He’s in the present. He never gives up. He’s always got a good attitude. That’s the hallmark of a high quality player for a long time, and that’s what he is” – Stewart Cink on Pádraig Harrington, after losing out to the Irishman in the US Senior Open in Colorado.

By the Numbers: 18

The Final Qualifying for the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush takes place at four links courses – in England and Scotland – where 288 players will compete today for a minimum of 20 spots (five at each venue). There are 18 Irish players competing in the 36-hole qualifiers: 11 at Dundonald Links – Rowan Lester, Brendan McCarroll, Gavin Tiernan, Michael McGeady, Dermot McElroy, Keith Shannon, Liam Nolan, Ruaidhrí McGee, Finlay Eager, Caolan Rafferty and John Murphy; one at Royal Cinques Port – Graeme McDowell; one at Burnham & Berrow – Niall Kearney; and five at West Lancashire – Conor Purcell, Paul McBride, Alex Maguire, Thomas Abom and Ronan Mullarney.

On this day: July 1st, 1990

Philip Walton entered the professional ranks after an honour-laden amateur career which included two Walker Cup appearances, but the Malahide man’s bid for a breakthrough title on the European Tour took time to deliver.

PARIS - JULY 1: Philip Walton of Ireland lifts up the trophy after winning the Peugeot French Open held on July 1, 1990 at the Chantilly G.C. in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephen Munday/Getty Images)

Having turned pro in 1983, the wait – some seven years later – came in rather spectacular style when the Dubliner defeated Bernhard Langer at the second tie hole of sudden death in the Peugeot French Open at Chantilly.

Walton had finished in the top 100 of the European Tour order of merit each year after turning professional but found a win hard to come by, until deliverance came in the French Open where carded rounds of 73-66-67-69 for a total of five-under-par 275 to tie Langer and then sealed the deal in the playoff. It gave Walton a first of three career wins on the circuit.

Social Swing

Tough old week but solid enough and we don’t expect or want anything else from a @usga Senior Open. Congratulations @padraig_h. Royal Portrush next. Can’t wait – Darren Clarke confirming he’ll be teeing up on home turf at the 153rd Open in a fortnight.

Every trophy. Every triumph. It’s all earned. Congrats to @padraig_h who trusted his NEW 2025 Pro V1 to bring home his second US Senior Open title. #1ballingolf – Titleist bigging up their man Pádraig for his US Senior Open win.

Little trip to Portrush to check it out before @TheOpen. Course is looking great and everything ready for a big week. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/stclcCmjde — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) June 29, 2025

Little trip to Portrush to check it out before @TheOpen. Course is looking great and everything ready for a big week – Shane Lowry back in Ireland for the first time since Christmas and taking in a reconnaissance visit to the scene of his claret jug win in 2019.

Know the Rules

Q In stroke play, a player removes an out-of-bounds stake which interferes with their swing. What is the ruling?

A The player gets two penalty strokes unless they replace the stake to eliminate any improvement and restore the original conditions. (Definition of Boundary Object, Rule 81.a and Rule 8.1c: a boundary object cannot be moved to improve the conditions affecting the stroke. However, the player can avoid penalty by replacing the stake to eliminate any improvement and restore the original conditions.)

In the Bag

Pádraig Harrington - US Senior Open

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO - JUNE 29: Padraig Harrington of Ireland hoists the Francis D. Ouimet Memorial Trophy after winning the U.S. Senior Open Championship 2025 at Broadmoor Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Driver – Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees)

3-wood – TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)

5-wood – TaylorMade Stealth (18 degrees)

Irons – Wilson Staff Model Tour RB Utility (4), Wilson Staff Model CB Forged (5-PW)

Wedges – Wilson Staff Model (52, 58 and 64 degrees)

Putter – Odyssey White Hot 2-ball

Ball – Titleist ProvV1