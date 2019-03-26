Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from the sport, tweeting on Tuesday morning: “Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ”Mixed Martial Art“ today.” But is he for real this time? In a 2016 Twitter post, he also wrote: “I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya’s later.” However this was widely seen as a negotiating gambit. The 30 year-old former two-weight UFC champion lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, in his first fight in the octagon in nearly two years.

The Republic of Ireland hope to make it two wins from two at the start of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, as Mick McCarthy’s team host Georgia at the Aviva tonight. Emmet Malone’s probable Irish team sees two changes in personnel, with Matt Doherty unlikely to start on the right of midfield again and John Egan and Robbie Brady likely to come into the XI. Last night England were 5-0 winners over Montenegro, in a match that was overshadowed by racist chanting.