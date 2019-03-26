Ireland’s Conor McGregor says he has retired from MMA

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from the sport.

The Irishman, who finishes with 21-4 record, said on his Twitter account on Tuesday morning that he had decided to call it a day and wished his former colleagues well.

The 30-year-old returned to the octagon last October after a hiatus of nearly two years where he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight strap.

The Russian retained his UFC lightweight title when he beat McGregor with a fourth-round submission but the event was marred by a post-fight brawl which led to both fighters being fined and suspended.

McGregor posted Twitter: “Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today.

“I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

McGregor quickly became one of UFC’s biggest stars, winning performance of the night three times in succession after defeating Diego Brandao, Dustin Poirier and Chad Mendes

Knockout

His next bout at UFC 194 saw him take the interim featherweight title with a knockout of Jose Aldo inside 13 seconds.

A loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 in his welterweight debut was his first in UFC and halted a 15-fight winning streak but the Irishman won a rematch five months later.

A win over Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight championship saw McGregor become the sport’s first dual-weight champion.

After the success at UFC 205, McGregor opted to take time away from MMA and it was during that hiatus that he took on Floyd Mayweather in his first professional boxing match.

‘The Money Fight’ was a lucrative affair — with more than a million pay per view buyers in the UK and four million in the United States, with the American defeating his opponent in the 10th round by TKO.

Arrest

McGregor was arrested and charged with robbery in Miami earlier this month after allegedly stamping on a fan’s mobile phone. He was filmed in Brooklyn last April throwing a steel dolly through the window of a bus which had a number of UFC staff and fighters on board. A number of people were injured in the incident.

The fighter reached a plea agreement with the District Attorney. He originally faced a possible 12 criminal charges, including two counts of criminal mischief. His plea agreement included paying full restitution to the bus company for damages, completing five days of community service and attending an anger management programme. - PA