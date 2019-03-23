Noel Fehily closes out riding career with winner at Newbury

Irish jockey Noel Fehily ended a long and illustrious career in the best possible fashion as Get In The Queue ran out a ready winner of the Goffs UK Spring Sale Bumper at Newbury on Saturday.

Fehily – who announced his intention to retire from the saddle when winning at the Cheltenham Festival last week – has been one of the most popular members of the weighing room for the past two decades.

Earlier this week the Corkman stated Newbury would be his swansong and given he has been based in the Lambourn area for most of his career, it was a fitting finale.

Get In The Queue’s trainer Harry Fry admitted he was feeling the pressure to send Fehily out on a winner – and despite being sent off the 1-3 favourite there briefly looked to be dangers on either side.

Fehily’s mount was carrying a double penalty, having already won twice, and ultimately his stamina kicked in once inside the final quarter of a mile, giving Fry a third successive win in the valuable race.