Racist chanting overshadows England’s win in Montenegro

Gareth Southgate says he heard abuse directed towards Danny Rose at end of win

Raheem Sterling celebrates his goal against Montenegro. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty

Raheem Sterling celebrates his goal against Montenegro. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty

 

England’s impressive start to Euro 2020 qualification continued with a first ever win in Montenegro, but the 5-1 victory was overshadowed by racist chanting.

Just 72 hours after kicking off their European Championship journey by hitting five without reply against the Czech Republic, the Three Lions continued their Group A campaign in Podgorica at what has previously been an unhappy hunting ground.

Marko Vesovic’s early strike had the hosts dreaming, but Ross Barkley’s brace along with Michael Keane, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling efforts sealed the three points at the Gradski Stadion.

The latter made a gesture with his ears towards the Montenegro fans after scoring and there were monkey chants aimed at Danny Rose towards the end.

It was a despicable end to a night that saw the Three Lions win back-to-back games by five goals or more for the first time since 1984 as Gareth Southgate’s decision to turn to young talent paid off.

Declan Rice looked comfortable enough on his first start and Callum Hudson-Odoi recovered from a nervy opening in impressive fashion on the night he became the second-youngest player to start a competitive match for his country.

The 18-year-old and then Keane were culpable of failing to clear the ball as Vesovic opened the scoring, but both recovered impressively.

The latter rose to head home his first England goal from a free-kick sent in by Barkley, who turned home after a shot from Hudson-Odoi.

Barkley slammed home a second and Kane turned in a cross on the break from Sterling, who gestured with his ears towards the home fans after latching onto an exquisite Jordan Henderson through ball.

Tempers flare at the end of England’s 5-1 win over Montenegro. Photograph: Nick Potta/PA
Tempers flare at the end of England’s 5-1 win over Montenegro. Photograph: Nick Potta/PA

Hudson-Odoi picked up an object thrown onto the field during the aftermath of that goal, while things boiled over late on and Rose was subjected to monkey chants.

Reports of racism first emerged in the opening minutes of a match that saw initially cumbersome England punished in the 17th minute.

Southgate claimed he had heard Rose getting abused but had yet to speak to Sterling about any chants he may have been on the receiving end of.

He told ITV: “I definitely heard abuse on Danny Rose when he got booked at the end of the game, there is no doubt in my mind that happened and we we will make sure that is reported officially, that is not acceptable.

“I am not sure yet (on Sterling), I have had a quick chat with Danny because I heard what happened there, I haven’t had chance to speak with Raheem yet, but whatever happened we will report.

“I don’t want to speculate but I know what I heard so as I say we will definitely deal with it in the right way and we have got to make sure we support our players.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.