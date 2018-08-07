Alex Gleeson back in Irish Amateur Close semi-finals

Alex Gleeson continued his rollercoaster season when he got up and down for a winning par at the 18th to beat Douglas’s Peter O’Keeffe and reach the semi-finals of the AIG Irish Amateur Close at The European Club.

The 24-year-old Dubliner claimed the title in Ballyliffin two years ago, 12 months after losing in the final at Tramore.

And while 2018 has been a year of ups and downs for the Castle player, he has a chance today to confirm that he’s been the best player on the Irish circuit this year when he faces Balbriggan’s Robbie Cannon for the right to face Portmarnock’s Conor Purcell or Killiney’s Eoin Leonard in the decider.

After making an 18-foot birdie putt at the last to beat Hermitage’s Rowan Lester by one hole in the third round, he saved a great par at the last against O’Keeffe and looked on as the big Corkman three-putted to go out.

Believing his experience will be important today, Gleeson said: “It helps that I’ve been there before and I know how I’m going to feel. I think if I can just go out and do exactly what I’ve been doing then I’ll be in good shape.”

As a former South of Ireland and Irish Amateur Open champion, 39-year-old Cannon will be no pushover as he seeks the third leg of the domestic Grand Slam and he’s comfortable at The European Club, which rewards good ball striking and clear thinking.

Career ambition

“That’s my career ambition to win the grand slam. It’s a huge ask” said Cannon, who holed a sand wedge from 105 yards for an eagle two at the first, then birdied the second, third, seventh and 10th to set up a 7&6 win over Rosslare’s Gary Collins before beating Castleknock’s Dylan Brophy 4&2 in the quarter-finals.

The winner of the Gleeson-Cannon tussle will face an ambitious 21-year-old in the final no matter who wins between Purcell and Leonard.

Purcell, who won the South of Ireland two years ago and reached the semi-finals of the British Amateur earlier this summer, had to go to the 20th to beat Mallow’s James Sugrue in the third round before easing to a 4&2 win over Laytown and Bettystown’s Eugene Smith.

As for Leonard, a former Irish Boys international, he beat Dungarvan’s Kevin Stack 6&5 in the morning before coming back from three down after eight to beat American Marc McCormack on the 19th.

He hit a 102-yard wedge almost stone dead to seal the win with a birdie after his opponent had matched his scrambling bogey from the hazard at the 18th with a 21-foot putt.