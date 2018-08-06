Ulster sign Wallabies wing Henry Speight on short-term deal

Australia wing Henry Speight has agreed a short-term deal with Ulster.

Ulster announced the 30-year-old Speight will arrive in Belfast later this month and return to Australia on December 31st ahead of next year’s Super Rugby season.

The arrangement is similar to that which saw Speight’s Brumbies and Australia colleague Christian Lealiifano play for Ulster last term.

Speight has won 19 caps for the Wallabies and scored four tries.

“Henry has X-factor quality and has consistently proven himself as a top performer at both Super Rugby and international level,” Ulster operations director Bryn Cunningham told Ulster’s official website.

“Henry will act as cover for Louis (Ludik), who sustained a hamstring injury in the final game of last season and is expected to be available for selection by November, and David Busby, who will now miss at least the first half of the season through an injury picked up in pre-season.”