Ulster sign Wallabies wing Henry Speight on short-term deal

30-year-old has 19 Australia caps and joins the province until December 31st
Henry Speight in action for Australia against Ireland in 2014. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Henry Speight in action for Australia against Ireland in 2014. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Australia wing Henry Speight has agreed a short-term deal with Ulster.

Ulster announced the 30-year-old Speight will arrive in Belfast later this month and return to Australia on December 31st ahead of next year’s Super Rugby season.

The arrangement is similar to that which saw Speight’s Brumbies and Australia colleague Christian Lealiifano play for Ulster last term.

Speight has won 19 caps for the Wallabies and scored four tries.

“Henry has X-factor quality and has consistently proven himself as a top performer at both Super Rugby and international level,” Ulster operations director Bryn Cunningham told Ulster’s official website.

“Henry will act as cover for Louis (Ludik), who sustained a hamstring injury in the final game of last season and is expected to be available for selection by November, and David Busby, who will now miss at least the first half of the season through an injury picked up in pre-season.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.