Added Time: Why can’t the Americans just get along?

The sky is the limit for Joey Carbery, and what’s happening with Cristiano Ronaldo?

Updated: 53 minutes ago

 

America found themselves swept away on a blue tide in Paris at the weekend, with Francesco Molinari leading the European team to Ryder Cup glory. We talk to Malachy Clerkin in France to ask him what’s wrong with the USA team, and why can’t they all just get along?

Gavin Cummiskey looks back at the weekend’s action in the Pro 14. While the sky seems to be the limit for Joey Carbery as he produced a sublime display in the demolition of Ulster, there’s a chance that next weekend’s game at the Aviva could be a slightly watered-down version of the Leinster v Munster rivalry.

And Irish Times soccer correspondent Emmet Malone joins us in the studio to talk about the extraordinary allegations that have emerged over the weekend regarding Cristiano Ronaldo.

All that and more in Monday’s Added Time podcast with Pat Nugent and Gavin Cummiskey.

Podcast

Please click here if you want to listen via the Irish Times app.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

