Angling Notes: Screaming Reels takes the trophy

The Irish boat Screaming Reels with its crew from Rescue R117 Waterford Angling Club, has won the Rosslare Small Boats Festival for a record ninth time against a field of 37 boats with a catch of 28 different species.

The four-day event attracted 112 anglers from Scotland, Wales, Isle of Wight, Ireland and from across Britain.

Now in its 33rd year, the competition is widely regarded as the most species-rich fishing in the Irish Atlantic and has the capacity to generate €300,000 to the local Wexford economy.

Weather conditions were challenging early on with strong southerly winds delaying the start of the competition. But the committee’s expertise at weather forecasting enabled anglers to get afloat during short windows of weather.

A change of venues meant on one day boats were launched from Rosslare Safe Harbour and the remaining three days from Kilmore Quay.

The competition was neck and neck right to the end with three boats on equal amount of species with weight deciding the outcome. In the end, Screaming Reels got to the finishing line with a weight of 12.17kg.

Over the four days, 44 different species were caught including a topknot recorded for the first time in the history of the competition by the Irish boat Fin Chaser. Other unusual species included black bream, garfish and streaked gurnard.

Many conservation initiatives have been introduced down through the years with the vast majority of fish now being photographed, recorded and released at sea.

Fisheries staff officiated at the photographic identification of fish and a marine tank was utilised for the purpose of displaying species caught during the competition.

The prize giving took place in the Coastal Hotel, Rosslare Strand, with a fantastic array of prizes worth almost €30,000 that included fishing equipment, cash prizes and engraved trophies.

Festival sponsor Tim McPhearson from Saltwater Boat Angling, said: “This is the first time I have participated and I would like to complement the organisers on their military precision in organising the competition and their wonderful prize table.”

Results: 1, Screaming Reels, 28 species, 12.17kg; 2, Nauti Lass, 28 sp, 11.33kg; 3, Nirvana, 28 sp, 11.01kg. Heaviest fish: J Davis, bull huss, 5.48kg. Best junior: D Parker, 25 sp. Best lady angler: S Tait, 26 sp.

The competition was sponsored by Inland Fisheries Ireland, Garmin, Daiwa and Saltwater Boat magazine. For further information on 2019 event, contact John Belger, 98 Dunbar Road, Southport PR8 4RL, UK, tel: 0044 170 456 6195, email: jbandfirefly@aol.com or Josie Mahon, tel: 01-8842 600, email josie.mahon@fisheriesireland.ie.

Daniel Parker from Liverpool - best junior at Rosslare Competition

New funding

The Minister with responsibility for Inland Fisheries, Sean Kyne, has committed funding of €300,000 for 2019 to ensure continual operations involving removal of the invasive waterweed, Lagarosiphon Major (L.major), in Lough Corrib, Co. Galway.

“The management of the curly-leaved waterweed took place from January - July 2018 with a view to protecting this important angling resource and I am committing significant funding to Inland Fisheries Ireland for this initiative,” he said.

As part of the battle against L.major, 73.5 hectares (73,500m2) was removed from four sites which included Barrusheen Bay, Corrib View Bay, Drumsnauv Bay and Farnaught Bay.

In addition, 21.3ha (21, 320m2) was covered using the light excluding jute treatment method which included Cornamona Bay, School House Bay, Farnaught, Corrib View Bay, Bob’s Island, The Needles and Ballynalty Bay.

Finally, an area of 250m2 was eradicated using the hand-picking method across Farnaught, Cornamona Bay, Corrib View Bay, Bob’s Island and The Needles.

These management operations are supported by Galway Country Council and the Office of Public Works.

There is still time to enter the Lough Sheelin Trout Protection Association boat competition at Kilnahard Pier next Saturday (Oct. 6th), fishing from 11am to 6pm. First prize is a 19ft Sheelin Boat plus the Paddy Sheridan Memorial Cup. Entry fee of €90 includes a hot meal on the pier at Kilnahard. Entries to Eamonn Ross, Ardlougher, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan. Tel: 086-661 9834.

Selection of Shrimps tied by Jimmy Tyrrell (irishflycraft@gmail.com)

angling@irishtimes.com