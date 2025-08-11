Crash: Brian Cowen and the unravelling of Ireland - part one

A three-part series from The Irish Times Inside Politics podcast looks at Brian Cowen's tumultous period as taoiseach. Graphic: Paul Scott / The Irish Times

Brian Cowen became Taoiseach in 2008, just as Ireland’s economy was going into free-fall. For the next three years he struggled to lead the country through some of its darkest days, with public opinion souring against him and Fianna Fáil.

In a new three-part series from The Irish Times Inside Politics podcast, Hugh Linehan and Pat Leahy look back at how Cowen became Taoiseach and his short, turbulent time in power.

The podcast follows his early promise as the heir to an Offaly Fianna Fáil dynasty, through his rise to power and then his doomed attempts to fix the crisis confronting the Irish banking system and the chaotic end of his political career.

Part one is available now. Parts two and three will be published on Wednesday August 13th and Monday August 18th.