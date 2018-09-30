Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, October 1st – 7th
 

MONDAY (Oct 1st)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.55am-4pm, 5pm-midnight
Belgium European Masters

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-midnight
Citywest Hotel Grand Prix of Darts

SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2018

TUESDAY (Oct 2nd)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
(1.15) Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.55am-4pm, 5pm-11.30pm
Lommel European Masters

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm
One-day race Binche-Chimay-Binche

SOCCER Virgin Media One from 5.45pm
BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
(5.55) CL: Hoffenheim v Manchester City

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
(5.55) CL: Juventus v Young Boys

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 8pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7.55pm
(8.00) CL: Manchester Utd v Valencia

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm
Citywest Hotel Grand Prix of Darts

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(7.45) Aston Villa v Preston North End
(7.45) Brentford v Birmingham City
(7.45) Hull City v Leeds Utd
(7.45) Wigan Athletic v Swansea City
(8.00) Reading v Queens Park Rangers
(8.00) Stoke City v Bolton Wanderers

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
(8.00) CL: Bayern Munich v Ajax

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.55pm
(8.00) CL: Lyon v Shakhtar Donetsk

NFL BBC 2, 11.45pm-0.35am
Discussion This Week

WEDNESDAY (Oct 3rd)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.55am-4pm, 5pm-11.30pm
Belgium European Masters

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 11.55am
2nd ODI South Africa v Zimbabwe

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
Virgin Media Sport from 5.40pm
(5.55) CL: Paris Saint-Germain v Red Star Belgrade

SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm
(5.55) CL: Lokomotiv Moscow v Schalke

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-midnight
Citywest Hotel Grand Prix of Darts

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(7.45) Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Utd
(7.45) Derby Co v Norwich City
(7.45) Nottingham Forest v Millwall
(7.45) Rotherham Utd v Bristol City

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(8.00) CL: Tottenham v Barcelona

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 7.55pm
(8.00) CL: Napoli v Liverpool

SOCCER ESPN from 8pm
(8.00) CL: PSV v Inter Milan

THURSDAY (Oct 4th)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.55am-4pm, 5pm-midnight
Lommel European Masters

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5pm
Old Course Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.55) EL: Qarabag v Arsenal

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
Virgin Media Sport from 5.30pm
(5.55) EL: Salzburg v Celtic

SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm
(5.55) EL: AC Milan v Olympiacos

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm
Citywest Hotel Grand Prix of Darts

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: St Helens v Warrington Wolves

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.55pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7.55pm
(8.00) EL: Chelsea v Vidi

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.55pm
(8.00) EL: Rangers v Rapid Vienna

SOCCER ESPN from 7.55pm
(8.00) EL: Eintracht Frankfurt v Lazio

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30pm-1.30am
Napa Valley Safeway Open

FRIDAY (Oct 5th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 0.30am
(1.20) Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 1.45am
eir Sport 1 from 1.55am
Channel 4 from 1.55am
Practice Japanese Grand Prix

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.55am-4.30pm, 5pm-midnight
Belgium European Masters

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 12.30pm
(12.35) CSL: Shandong Luneng v Tianjin Quanjian

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5pm
Scotland Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Citywest Hotel Grand Prix of Darts

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.35) Pro14: Ulster v Connacht

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Bath v Exeter Chiefs

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Brighton & Hove v West Ham Utd

SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm
(7.35) IP: Crusaders v Cliftonville

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.30) Bundesliga: Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Toulouse v Nice

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30pm-1.30am
California Safeway Open

RUGBY TG4, 9.45pm-11.30pm
Deferred Ulster v Connacht

SATURDAY (Oct 6th)

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 3.45am
Channel 4 from 3.45am
eir Sport 1 from 3.55am
Practice & Qualifying Japanese Grand Prix

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 11.55am
3rd ODI South Africa v Zimbabwe

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.55am-3.30pm, 5.10pm-11.30pm
Lommel European Masters Semi-finals

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) Championship: Leeds Utd v Brentford

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5pm
Scotland Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

HORSE ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
RACING Ascot, Newmarket & Redcar

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.45pm
One-day race Giro dell’Emilia

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) Pro14: Scarlets v Ospreys

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Northampton v Leicester

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.30pm
Rugby Championship
(4.05) South Africa v New Zealand

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 4pm-7pm
Sky Sports Action, 8pm-10pm
Citywest Hotel Grand Prix of Darts

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 5pm
(5.15) Pro14: Dragons v Cardiff

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 5pm
(6.00) Pro14: Leinster v Munster

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Manchester Utd v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
(5.30) Championship: Bolton Wanderers v Blackburn Rovers

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
(5.30) Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.30) EP: Harlequins v Saracens

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 7.40pm
(7.45) Top 14: Toulon v Agen

BOXING BT Sport 1 from 8.30pm
Leicester Jack Catterall v Ohara Davies

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 10pm
(10.00) MLS: Toronto v Vancouver Whitecaps

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30pm-1.30am
Silverado CC Safeway Open

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 11.30pm
Rugby Championship
(11.40) Argentina v Australia

SUNDAY (Oct 7th)

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 1am
Chicago Daniel Roman v Gavin McDonnell
Artur Beterbiev v Callum Johnson
Jessie Vargas v Thomas Dulorme

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 1.30am
(1.30) MLS: Sporting Kansas City v Los Angeles Galaxy

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 5am
Sky Sports Main Event from 5am
Channel 4 from 5am
eir Sport 1 from 6.05am
Suzuka Circuit Japanese Grand Prix

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 7.30am
Buriram Grand Prix of Thailand

TENNIS Sky Sports Action, 7.30am-9.30am
ATP Japan Open final

TENNIS BT Sport 3, 9.30am-noon
WTA China Open final

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Castres v Stade Francais

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(12.00) PL: Fulham v Arsenal

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.55am-3pm, 5.15pm-9pm
Lommel European Masters Final

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 12.15pm
Bundesliga
(12.30) Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-2.30pm
ATP China Open final

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm
Scotland Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-3.30pm
Paris Prix De l’Arc de Triomphe

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
(2.15) PL: Southampton v Chelsea
(4.30) PL: Liverpool v Manchester City

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(1.30) Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday

SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Nantes
(4.00) Ligue 1: Marseille v Caen

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-4pm
One-day classic Paris-Tours

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Worcester v Bristol

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2.45pm
English Championship
(3.00) London Scottish v London Irish

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 3pm
(3.30) SP: St Johnstone v Celtic

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Montpellier v Toulon

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5pm
Bundesliga
(5.30) Rb Leipzig v Nuremberg

NFL Sky Sports Action from 5pm
TBA Week Five

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 6pm
(6.00) MLS: DC United v Chicago Fire

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: PSG v Lyon

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30pm-1.30a
Napa Valley Safeway Open

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

