Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday – Sunday, October 1st – 7th
MONDAY (Oct 1st)
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.55am-4pm, 5pm-midnight
Belgium European Masters
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-midnight
Citywest Hotel Grand Prix of Darts
SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2018
TUESDAY (Oct 2nd)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
(1.15) Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.55am-4pm, 5pm-11.30pm
Lommel European Masters
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm
One-day race Binche-Chimay-Binche
SOCCER Virgin Media One from 5.45pm
BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
(5.55) CL: Hoffenheim v Manchester City
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
(5.55) CL: Juventus v Young Boys
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 8pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7.55pm
(8.00) CL: Manchester Utd v Valencia
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm
Citywest Hotel Grand Prix of Darts
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(7.45) Aston Villa v Preston North End
(7.45) Brentford v Birmingham City
(7.45) Hull City v Leeds Utd
(7.45) Wigan Athletic v Swansea City
(8.00) Reading v Queens Park Rangers
(8.00) Stoke City v Bolton Wanderers
SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
(8.00) CL: Bayern Munich v Ajax
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.55pm
(8.00) CL: Lyon v Shakhtar Donetsk
NFL BBC 2, 11.45pm-0.35am
Discussion This Week
WEDNESDAY (Oct 3rd)
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.55am-4pm, 5pm-11.30pm
Belgium European Masters
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 11.55am
2nd ODI South Africa v Zimbabwe
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
Virgin Media Sport from 5.40pm
(5.55) CL: Paris Saint-Germain v Red Star Belgrade
SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm
(5.55) CL: Lokomotiv Moscow v Schalke
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-midnight
Citywest Hotel Grand Prix of Darts
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(7.45) Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Utd
(7.45) Derby Co v Norwich City
(7.45) Nottingham Forest v Millwall
(7.45) Rotherham Utd v Bristol City
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(8.00) CL: Tottenham v Barcelona
SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 7.55pm
(8.00) CL: Napoli v Liverpool
SOCCER ESPN from 8pm
(8.00) CL: PSV v Inter Milan
THURSDAY (Oct 4th)
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.55am-4pm, 5pm-midnight
Lommel European Masters
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5pm
Old Course Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.55) EL: Qarabag v Arsenal
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
Virgin Media Sport from 5.30pm
(5.55) EL: Salzburg v Celtic
SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm
(5.55) EL: AC Milan v Olympiacos
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm
Citywest Hotel Grand Prix of Darts
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: St Helens v Warrington Wolves
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.55pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7.55pm
(8.00) EL: Chelsea v Vidi
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.55pm
(8.00) EL: Rangers v Rapid Vienna
SOCCER ESPN from 7.55pm
(8.00) EL: Eintracht Frankfurt v Lazio
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30pm-1.30am
Napa Valley Safeway Open
FRIDAY (Oct 5th)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 0.30am
(1.20) Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 1.45am
eir Sport 1 from 1.55am
Channel 4 from 1.55am
Practice Japanese Grand Prix
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.55am-4.30pm, 5pm-midnight
Belgium European Masters
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 12.30pm
(12.35) CSL: Shandong Luneng v Tianjin Quanjian
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5pm
Scotland Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Citywest Hotel Grand Prix of Darts
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.35) Pro14: Ulster v Connacht
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Bath v Exeter Chiefs
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Brighton & Hove v West Ham Utd
SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm
(7.35) IP: Crusaders v Cliftonville
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.30) Bundesliga: Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Toulouse v Nice
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30pm-1.30am
California Safeway Open
RUGBY TG4, 9.45pm-11.30pm
Deferred Ulster v Connacht
SATURDAY (Oct 6th)
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 3.45am
Channel 4 from 3.45am
eir Sport 1 from 3.55am
Practice & Qualifying Japanese Grand Prix
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 11.55am
3rd ODI South Africa v Zimbabwe
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.55am-3.30pm, 5.10pm-11.30pm
Lommel European Masters Semi-finals
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) Championship: Leeds Utd v Brentford
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5pm
Scotland Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
HORSE ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
RACING Ascot, Newmarket & Redcar
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.45pm
One-day race Giro dell’Emilia
RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) Pro14: Scarlets v Ospreys
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Northampton v Leicester
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.30pm
Rugby Championship
(4.05) South Africa v New Zealand
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 4pm-7pm
Sky Sports Action, 8pm-10pm
Citywest Hotel Grand Prix of Darts
RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 5pm
(5.15) Pro14: Dragons v Cardiff
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 5pm
(6.00) Pro14: Leinster v Munster
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Manchester Utd v Newcastle Utd
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
(5.30) Championship: Bolton Wanderers v Blackburn Rovers
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
(5.30) Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.30) EP: Harlequins v Saracens
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 7.40pm
(7.45) Top 14: Toulon v Agen
BOXING BT Sport 1 from 8.30pm
Leicester Jack Catterall v Ohara Davies
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 10pm
(10.00) MLS: Toronto v Vancouver Whitecaps
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30pm-1.30am
Silverado CC Safeway Open
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 11.30pm
Rugby Championship
(11.40) Argentina v Australia
SUNDAY (Oct 7th)
BOXING Sky Sports Action from 1am
Chicago Daniel Roman v Gavin McDonnell
Artur Beterbiev v Callum Johnson
Jessie Vargas v Thomas Dulorme
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 1.30am
(1.30) MLS: Sporting Kansas City v Los Angeles Galaxy
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 5am
Sky Sports Main Event from 5am
Channel 4 from 5am
eir Sport 1 from 6.05am
Suzuka Circuit Japanese Grand Prix
MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 7.30am
Buriram Grand Prix of Thailand
TENNIS Sky Sports Action, 7.30am-9.30am
ATP Japan Open final
TENNIS BT Sport 3, 9.30am-noon
WTA China Open final
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Castres v Stade Francais
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(12.00) PL: Fulham v Arsenal
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.55am-3pm, 5.15pm-9pm
Lommel European Masters Final
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 12.15pm
Bundesliga
(12.30) Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen
TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-2.30pm
ATP China Open final
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm
Scotland Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-3.30pm
Paris Prix De l’Arc de Triomphe
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
(2.15) PL: Southampton v Chelsea
(4.30) PL: Liverpool v Manchester City
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(1.30) Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday
SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Nantes
(4.00) Ligue 1: Marseille v Caen
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-4pm
One-day classic Paris-Tours
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Worcester v Bristol
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2.45pm
English Championship
(3.00) London Scottish v London Irish
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 3pm
(3.30) SP: St Johnstone v Celtic
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Montpellier v Toulon
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5pm
Bundesliga
(5.30) Rb Leipzig v Nuremberg
NFL Sky Sports Action from 5pm
TBA Week Five
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 6pm
(6.00) MLS: DC United v Chicago Fire
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: PSG v Lyon
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30pm-1.30a
Napa Valley Safeway Open
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2