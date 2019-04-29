Added Time: separating the rugby wheat from the chaff

The strictly wheat-from-chaff part of the rugby season is upon us, with the quarter-finals of the Pro-14 the next sort-out to be decided. Gavin Cummiskey is in studio to walk us through Munster v Treviso and Ulster v Connacht next weekend.

While it’s not too often we get too het up about distance running on the pod, when we go in, we really go in. In that vein, nothing could have pleased us more than the hilarious - if potentially serious - spat between ‘Sir’ Mo Farah and Haile Gebrselassie in the build up to the London marathon. Ian O’Riordan breaks it all down, along with Eliud Kipchoge’s latest incredible marathon feat.

We also have the brilliant story of the Irish Aussie Sinead Diver and Marcelo Bielsa saves the world - again.

All in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast