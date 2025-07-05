Craig Casey happy to lead Ireland into Georgia’s ‘hostile environment’

A slate-grey sky threatened rain as Ireland completed their preparations for Saturday night’s Test match against Georgia at the Mikheil Meskhi stadium (6pm Irish time, Virgin Media One). It arrived in the shape of a brief sprinkle, nothing like the biblical downpour that had caused flooding on the streets of Tbilisi on Wednesday.

The pitch is in remarkable condition; a side-note is that is maintained by an Irish company. The game is anticipated to be a sell-out. There were a couple of hundred tickets left for the 27,223 capacity stadium at Friday lunchtime.

Ireland and Georgia flags stand side by side along the motorway median strip leading into Tbilisi from the city’s international airport. Elsewhere the game is less visible but, come kick-off, Ireland will be in no doubt about the Georgian passion for rugby, manifest in the raucous atmosphere that attends all their home games.

Ireland’s newest captain, Craig Casey, got to hold his first prematch press conference. He spoke about the honour and privilege, and the acute disappointment of missing the Six Nations, before offering an insight into his prematch ritual.

“I like to watch an awful lot of video to get my mind in it. I watch a few scrumhalves to get the juices flowing and then I watch my best bits as well.

“I will still continue to do that. I just have to lead a meeting [on Friday night] for the first time. There is a tiny bit of stress with that, but I am delighted with it. I have loved the last two weeks, taking ownership of loads of things and leaning on a good few of the leaders.”

He admitted it would be a “special day” for him and his family but so too for the six uncapped players in Ireland’s matchday squad. “It’s a special week for them and their families, unbelievable for them to make their first caps.

“It’s a huge opportunity for all of us, but it’s a massive privilege for us to put on the Irish jersey at any stage. So, it’s a huge week for them and it’s up to the rest of us now to lay down a marker and make it a special one for them.”

The fact that it will be in a hostile environment merely stokes Casey’s competitive fire. “It will be class to play in a hostile environment, that is exactly where you want to be as a player. We are expecting a mental atmosphere for the Georgians.

“It is a special thing to represent your country and every chance you get to do that ... is a huge privilege.”