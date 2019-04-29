Robin McBryde to join Leinster coaching staff after RWC

Leinster have announced Robin McBryde will join the province as an assistant coach after this year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

McBryde’s appointment follows the news scrum coach John Fogarty is to leave Leinster and take up a new role with the IRFU from July 1st.

Former Wales hooker McBryde was capped 37 times for his country, and has been a part of the national coaching set-up since 2006 under Gareth Jenkins.

He has acted as a caretaker coach for Wales on three occasions, standing in with Warren Gatland and Rob Howley have been on Lions duty.

On his new role, McBryde said: “I am delighted to be joining Leinster. They are one of the standout teams in Europe, with a strong identity and a proud history, and I am really looking forward to starting with them later this year.

“I see it as a great opportunity to join a very experienced and exciting coaching team and to help continue Leinster’s great successes. They are a world renowned team, with passionate supporters and I am looking forward to working with the squad and the coaches.

“I’m hugely proud of my time with Wales, and it has been an honour to coach my country. I have never taken it for granted and it has been a hugely rewarding experience to have been part of the coaching team under Warren Gatland and the success we have had over the years.

“I am thrilled to have secured my future with Leinster post RWC, and it now allows me to focus all my energy on the task at hand with Wales.”

Meanwhile Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: “Robin McBryde is a coach and person I have admired for a long time as he went about his business with the Welsh national team, contributing to an unprecedented era of success during his 13-year involvement. He will bring a wealth of experience to Leinster after working so closely with and against many of the leading forwards in the game.

“We are delighted that Robin has agreed to join our coaching team after this year’s World Cup, and I am really excited about getting the opportunity to work closely with him. He is a proud and knowledgeable rugby man and I am sure all Leinster supporters will join me in giving him a warm welcome when he arrives.”