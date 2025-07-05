Derry put seven past Waterford while Joey O’Brien makes winning start – what we learned from Friday’s League of Ireland fixtures

Derry City demolition makes it four wins on the bounce

Derry City’s fine form has reached a remarkable apex – seven goals at the Brandywell on a night that underlines the quality in a squad often accused of underperformance.

Liam Boyce, who has faced questions over his mixed start to life in the League of Ireland, looked in his element on Friday night. His brilliant hat-trick was made sweeter by virtue of his team-mates’ contributions. When faced with crowded penalty areas from dangerous wide pockets early on, both Gavin Whyte and Michael Duffy only had eyes for their striker. Boyce converted their respective pullbacks with all the swagger you might expect from a seasoned international goalscorer.

Everything has clicked into gear for the Candystripes. Both Whyte and Duffy got their names on the scoresheet later on – Duffy’s goal was stunning, as he trapped a sprayed, long ball down on the stretch and chopped inside his man in one motion, before slotting it under unfortunate debutant Bradley Wade. The best of the night, however, was reserved for Sadou Diallo, whose bolt from distance thudded satisfyingly off the underside of the crossbar before bouncing over the line.

Pádraig Amond, to his credit, managed to score two consolation goals himself, but he alone could not spare Waterford from an embarrassing defeat. Derry now sit eight points behind Shamrock Rovers with a game in hand.

Stalemate suits nobody in Inchicore

Bohemians arrived at Richmond Park in fresh sky-blue, Oasis logos printed on their chests and opportunity written across their faces.

It is rare enough to visit St Pat’s expecting to come away with a win, but the form of both teams gave cause to such a prediction. With that said, Stephen Kenny’s men were never going to roll over, and despite running into familiar difficulties in front of goal, they at least managed to keep their opponents scoreless.

Amid all the fanfare around Bohs’ collaboration with the Gallagher brothers, Douglas James-Taylor quietly let himself in the Dalymount door this week, ready to perform as the powerful target man in a mazy, effervescent frontline. The striker will have better days for the Gypsies, though he was a welcome cushion for their flying arrows to bounce off early on.

Having cracked the bar through Jason McClelland on the verge of half-time, Pat’s thought they had opened the scoring early in the second half. Simon Power sped through and finished well but was denied by a linesman’s flag despite looking as though he had kept himself onside. With one goal in six games now, this was the sort of tough break Pat’s could have done without.

Alan Reynolds was particularly disappointed with Colm Whelan’s failure to convert Ross Tierney’s dinked cross in one of the game’s final actions, as Bohs mounted a late barrage on a tired Saints defence. Kenny agreed the away side finished strongly, but he was bullish on Power’s disallowed goal.

“Simon Power is clearly onside when he’s running in again,” he said post-match. “That’s happened to us about five or six times. We have evidence of five or six goals, that have been clearly onside, given offside. The easiest thing to do is just put up a flag.

“I think it’s probably that we’ve got quick players like Jake Mulraney and Zack [Elbouzedi] and Simon [Power]. We have explosive players. They’re the main players that have been flagged when they’re running through. We’ve seen it quite a few times. But listen, that’s the way it goes.”

Cork a welcome tonic for Joey O’Brien’s Shels

Joey O’Brien’s reign as permanent manager of Shelbourne began with two goals inside six minutes.

Cork, with distant memories of a season-first clean sheet against St Pat’s last week, were hopelessly porous, but that shouldn’t take away from Harry Wood and Mipo Odubeko. Both strikers have had their composure in front of goal criticised at times this season, but they were sharp and efficient early on at Tolka Park.

After that blitzing start, Shelbourne could have done with a confidence-boosting stroll to victory ahead of their mammoth Champions League qualifying tie against Linfield. Instead, the home side lost their way a bit and before half-time, Kitt Nelson dragged Cork back into the game with a clean, driven finish from just inside the area.

It could have been an uncomfortable second half for Shels, but a harsh-looking red card for Cork captain Charlie Lyons made the challenge too great for the league’s bottom side. JJ Lunney eventually made sure of things with a bizarre goal, looping in a hopeful cross that evaded everyone and nestled in the corner. A vital, if unconvincing, three points for the champions.

Drogheda do what Drogheda do

Kevin Doherty’s formula at Drogheda United has been simple all season, but you have to play very well to beat it.

Galway United had an early goal for Malcolm Shaw ruled out for offside at Sullivan and Lambe Park, but didn’t create enough clear chances in a first half they dominated. Drogheda stayed compact and picked their moments – as the tide turned early in the second period, they smelled blood.

The game’s only goal soon arrived via Dare Kareem, a 19-year-old making his first start for Drogs. He was quickest to react to a bouncing ball from a long throw-in, powering home and leaping into his trusting manager’s arms. Galway couldn’t find a route back in, and Drogheda only seemed to grow more comfortable.

Europe now the focus

Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers and St Pat’s can now begin to turn their attention to European ties and potentially transformational prize pots.

For Shels and Pat’s in particular, these games may be season-defining. Neither side will be delighted with their form, but there is no better moment for everything to turn around. Shamrock Rovers, on the basis of their development over the course of the year and the squad depth that has won them so many league games, there will be hopes of a memorable run.