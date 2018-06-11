Added Time: Gerry Thornley on Ireland, Seán Moran on Tipperary

Ireland have lost a rugby match for the first time since somewhere around the Mesozoic period. Gerry Thornley was in Brisbane to see the 18-9 defeat at the hands of Australia and joins us on the line to pick the bones out of it.

The Munster hurling championship has entered the red zone and started shedding teams, with Tipperary and Waterford bounced out this weekend. Seán Moran was in Thurles for Tipp’s madcap endgame defeat to Clare, in which Tipp exited the summer with their best performance of the season for the second year running.

We also go deep into Leinster hurling, the scheduling wrinkles the GAA needs to sort out for next season and the Stephen Cluxton injury that has the potential to blow the football season wide open.

All this in your Monday Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

If you are listening via The Irish Times app you can do so here .

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast