Jack O’Connor confirmed to stay on as Kerry manager for two more years

Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Kerry county board has ratified football manager Jack O’Connor’s appointment for a further two years, formally confirming that the five-time All-Ireland winner will extend his tenure.

In the immediate aftermath of the All-Ireland win over Donegal, O’Connor appeared to be hinting that he would call it a day as his term was up but he was evidently sufficiently buoyed by official and player support to reconsider, with star player David Clifford among those to say he should stay on.

The Kerry county committee meeting in Austin Stack Park formally accepted chairman Patrick O’Sullivan’s proposal for the extension of O’Connor’s term as manager until the end of the 2027 campaign.

Currow’s Pa McCarthy has been promoted to position of selector alongside Cian O’Neill, Aodhan Mac Gearailt and James Costello, with the rest of the backroom staff staying the same.

No announcement was made regarding under-20 or minor managements at Kerry.

For the fifth time, O’Connor achieved a league and All-Ireland double this year despite a midseason wobble that saw Kerry beaten by nine points by Meath in the group stages. The team’s form surged from the quarter-finals on, defeating champions Armagh, Tyrone and Ulster title winners Donegal.

His previous terms in charge lasted three years, 2003-06, and four years, 2009-12. Assuming he serves out the full appointment, he will have been in charge for six years.