Added Time: From Clones to Carnoustie there was drama

David Clifford’s goal and British Open drama lit up a summer Sunday

 

Now that’s what Sundays in the summer are for. From Clones to Carnoustie, it was hard to know where to look at times, such was the sheer gut-gouging drama of it all. The Super-8s came alive, the British Open delivered yet another stellar final round and all you had to do was find a way to keep on top of it all.

That’s where we come in. Malachy Clerkin and Gavin Cummiskey were in St Tiarnach’s Park to see Monaghan dominate Kerry for 72 out of the 75 minutes and still not come out on top. Sean Moran checks in to break it all down, as well as the Dublin v Tyrone game in Omagh he was at on Saturday night.

Philip Reid calls in from Carnoustie where he reported on a final round that saw seven different players lead the British open at one stage or another. Ruaidhrí Croke manned the liveblog on Sunday afternoon and he joins us in studio where we talk Molinari, Rory, Tiger (!), Spieth and the countless other storylines from a mad day’s golf on the east coast of Scotland.

All in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Gavin Cummiskey.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

