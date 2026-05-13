Roscommon daring to chase the ultimate dream

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For Roscommon supporters still luxuriating in Sunday’s Connacht final triumph, there’s plenty of reading on a day they’re unlikely to forget in a hurry. As Seán Moran points out, there were plenty of times in the past when the county “had to make the choice between league and championship”, but this year they’ve followed up a solid league campaign with a provincial title. All of which leaves those supporters wondering if an “an already unforgettable season” can become even more memorable.

An All-Ireland title is, though, “a faraway goal” Roscommon’s Daire Cregg tells Gordon Manning, even if it remains the ultimate dream. But he has no end of belief in the ability of this panel to continue to grow, not least because it doesn’t contain any “dickheads”.

Roscommon’s kickout success was a major factor in their victory, as Paul O’Brien details in his tactical analysis of the game. A few weeks back, Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney suggested there wasn’t much skill involved in kickout battles, they’re just “pure piggery”. Darragh Ó Sé begs to differ. They are not, he insists, “all down to pot-luck”.

In rugby, Gordon D’Arcy looks back at Leinster’s performance against the Lions last Saturday, being surrounded by a group of under-10s giving him a different perspective on the matchday experience.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan has, meanwhile, welcomed news of the commissioning of an independent review in to the province’s governance, Johnny Watterson hearing his thoughts on the matter, as well as Saturday’s key URC game against the Lions.

Connacht have their own crucial URC contest to prepare for, Linley MacKenzie talking to scrum and contact coach Cullie Tucker ahead of their trip to Scotland to take on Edinburgh in the final round of the group stage of the competition.

And Ireland’s women will conclude their Six Nations campaign against Scotland on Sunday, Johnny Watterson hearing from centre Eve Higgins, who admits to some frustration about the team’s performances so far. “Creating opportunities is great to look back on, but we just need to take them.”

In golf, Philip Reid was in attendance in Philadelphia when Rory McIlroy showed off his little toe – minus the nail he had “self-extracted”. But somehow, Philip was still able to write up McIlroy’s thoughts on his prospects at the 108th edition of the US PGA Championships, which starts tomorrow.

Philip also heard from Shane Lowry, who is hoping to put a string of disappointments behind him this week, including that final round at the Masters, and from Jon Rahm, who is aiming to “tick the empty box on one piece of golfing history that has formed part of Spanish golfing history” – amazingly, no Spaniard has ever won this particular major.

And in athletics, Ian O’Riordan has word on Rhasidat Adeleke opting to delay her return to Diamond League action, the Dubliner now unlikely to race in Europe until July.

TV Watch: The TG4 Player has live coverage of the All-Ireland under-20 football semi-finals this evening – Kerry v Roscommon and Kildare v Tyrone (both 7.30pm). And the channel itself has the Munster under-20 hurling final between Tipperary and Clare at 7.35pm. Later, Manchester City are in serious need of a win at home to Crystal Palace in they are to keep their title hopes alive (Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm).