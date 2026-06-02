Fulham confirm Marco Silva is leaving as head coach amid Benfica interest

Fulham have announced that Marco Silva is leaving after five years as their head coach. The Portuguese is wanted by Benfica, who are poised to lose José Mourinho to Real Madrid.

Silva departs having led Fulham to 11th in the Premier League for the second successive season, the fourth time the club have finished mid-table since winning promotion in Silva’s first campaign. He also took the team to a Carabao Cup semi-final in 2023‑24, losing over two legs to Liverpool, as well as to their record Premier League points tally (54) in 2024-25 and their most wins in a Premier League season (15) on three occasions.

“Fulham and Marco were an excellent fit for five seasons, but change is inevitable in this game, and we’ve accordingly prepared for this moment,” said Shahid Khan, the Fulham owner.

Fulham wanted to keep Silva and offered him a new contract. Joining Benfica would give him the chance to coach in Europe, the club having finished third in Portugal under Mourinho to enter the Europa League qualifiers. Qualifying for Europe eluded Silva at Craven Cottage.

In an open letter on the club’s website, Silva thanked Fulham’s fans for their backing. He said: “I asked you, from day one, to always be with us. And that’s what you did these past five years. We achieved a lot together. My staff and I always felt your support. It will never be forgotten. Fulham will always be in my heart, and sooner or later I will be back at Craven Cottage.”

Silva joined Fulham in July 2021 after they had been relegated under Scott Parker. His arrival followed an 18-month spell away from management after chequered spells with Everton and Watford, but he led the west London club to the Championship title, then helped them re-establish themselves in the Premier League.

Silva had impressed during his first job in England with Hull, albeit he could not prevent their relegation from the Premier League in May 2017. The 48-year-old previously had a spell in charge of Olympiakos, having managed Estoril and Sporting in his homeland. His departure means he will avoid a Premier League reunion with Hull next season after their promotion via the playoffs.

Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and the former Brentford and Spurs head coach Thomas Frank are among the initial names linked with becoming Silva’s successor. Khan said Fulham were an “extraordinarily attractive destination for an incoming head coach” and that a replacement would be appointed “in a timely but deliberate manner”.