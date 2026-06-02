Heavy rain to hit Ireland as Met Éireann warns of possible thunderstorms

Rain interrupted play in the Ireland-West Indies women's match at Clontarf Cricket Club on Monday. Met Éireann expects plenty more rain across the country this week. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Rain is set to continue falling this week with scattered showers, turning heavy at times, according to Met Éireann.

Sunday had the highest levels of rainfall for the month of May.

May was drier month than any other month so far this year at most weather stations, but each station recorded the highest cumulative rainfall for the month on May 31st, according to Met Éireann data.

On the last day of May, Ballyhaise station recorded almost 75mm of cumulative rainfall.

Cork Airport station recorded 75mm of rainfall, while Dublin Airport recorded its peak of more than 25mm.

Finner Camp and Markree Castle stations recorded more than 75mm of cumulative rainfall.

Johnstown Castle station recorded its highest cumulative rainfall on both May 30th and 31st, as did Valentia Observatory, where more than 75mm of cumulative rainfall was recorded on both days.

On Tuesday, scattered showers will turn heavy at times especially in eastern areas, according to Met Éireann.

However, in the late afternoon and evening, showers will become lighter and more isolated. The east and south are likely to get the best of the occasional sunny breaks as temperatures reach highs of 14 to 19 degrees.

On Tuesday night, rain will extend from the southwest as it becomes cloudy and wet. Lowest temperatures are expected to range from 9 to 12 degrees.

On Wednesday morning, rain will clear to the northeast. The rest of the day will bring frequent showers, some of which will be heavy, and thunderstorms are possible. Highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees.

The national forecaster said it expected it conditions to be cloudy and unsettled with spells of rain on Wednesday night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Thursday is forecast to be cool and blustery with widespread showers. Showers will become less frequent later in the day and some sunny spells will develop. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 12 to 16 degrees.

The western half of the country will experience scattered showers with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees on Thursday night.

Friday morning is set to be dry with sunny spells. Western areas will be affected by showers that are likely to extend eastward later. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

On Friday night, it is possible rain will move into southern areas as temperatures reach lows of 7 to 10 degrees.