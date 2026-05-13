Jon Rahm determined to complete Spanish Slam by winning the PGA Championship

Jon Rahm would like to be the man to tick the empty box on one piece of golfing history that has formed part of Spanish golfing history.

Neither he, nor any of his compatriots, has ever won the Wanamaker Trophy.

So, for sure, Rahm would like to be the one to complete the so-called Spanish Slam with US Open, Masters and Open Championship all forming part of their victory chest of silverware.

“Statistically, for whatever reason, the PGA’s our poorest performance across all Majors. Even Ollie [José María Olazábal] and Sergio [Garcia] have had quite a few chances at The Open. They’ve had chances at the US Open, and Seve [Ballesteros], as well, and Sergio.

“But the PGA ...?

“For whatever reason we haven’t performed our best at [the PGA]. I don’t know why, but it is something that is in my mind obviously, having one [Major] left. It would be wonderful to close that fourth leg of the Grand Slam. Even though every Major is extremely special in that way, to tie it all together with the greats of the past of Spain would be quite unique,” said Rahm of this, his 10th career appearance in the PGA with a best finish of tied-fourth in 2018.

Rahm, at 20th, is the best ranked Spaniard in the field here and, indeed, is the only one from Spain ranked inside the world’s top 50.

And with two wins so far this season – in LIV Mexico and LIV Hong Kong – at least Rahm has been able to let his clubs do the talking to some extent given all the uncertainly about its future.

TaylorMade bags celebrate Philadelphia

A detailed view of a golf bag belonging to Scottie Scheffler of the United States. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty

All of the equipment manufacturers have used the Major championships to release special edition bags in recent years. And TaylorMade – which numbers Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Ludvig Aberg among its 30 odd brand ambassadors competing this week – has struck an historical note to make the PGA Championship’s return to Philadelphia, the “Birthplace of America” where the Declaration of Independence was signed.

The TaylorMade staff bag for the championship – yes, in red, white and blue – has “City of Brotherly Love” on the base, a 13-starred colonial styled American flag on the handle and a Liberty Bell (with 250th Anniversary of America’s Founding) on the ball pocket while each valuables pocket has the image of Benjamin Franklin.

Collin Morikawa still not 100 per cent fit

World number five Collin Morikawa – who missed four weeks between The Players to the Masters due to a back injury – remains uncertain about how his body will fare in his quest to claim a second Wanamaker Trophy.

Morikawa, the champion in 2020, has cut back on his schedule to focus on the Majors and remarked: “I wish I was 100 per cent healthy. The body doesn’t feel bad, just it’s uncomfortable, and there’s a trust factor I’m kind of having to deal with, which I’ve never had to deal with it.

“I can’t imagine wanting anyone to deal with it because it’s just a very weird feeling of not trusting the body and yet knowing that things are going to be okay. It’s just taking it day by day, doing what I need to do.”

PGA Championship trophy is the largest of all four Majors

The Rodman Wanamaker Trophy – awarded to the PGA champion – is the largest of all the four Major pieces of silverware.

It is quite the handful, measuring 28 inches (71cm) in height, 27 inches (68.5cm) in width and weighing in at 27lb (12kg) with the winner getting to keep the original for one year.

And the PGA of America also arrange for a replica trophy which the champion can keep permanently, which is no small matter either given that it measures in at 90 per cent of the height, width and weight of the original.

Number: 10-17-18

If there is a playoff in the US PGA Championship, then a three-hole aggregate playoff – featuring holes 10, 17 and 18 – will be used to decide the champion. If there remains a tie after that aggregate playoff, then sudden death – on 18 – will come into play.

Quote-Unquote

“I’d really like to make that team in Ireland. I’d really love to play for Jim Furyk, who is an idol of mine, but also become a great friend and mentor.” – Keegan Bradley, whose only career Major win to date came in the 2011 PGA Championship, on aiming to be part of the USA’s Ryder Cup team at Adare Manor next year. Bradley is competing in his 16th PGA Championship.