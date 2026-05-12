Connacht expect ‘huge battle’ against Edinburgh in final-round URC match

Connacht are focusing on delivering a 100 per cent performance in their final-round URC match to give themselves the best chance of making the top eight.

Still in ninth spot, despite last weekend’s 26-7 victory over Munster, Connacht now face an Edinburgh outfit in Scotland that will be determined to sign off a disappointing season in style in front of their home fans.

However, Connacht’s performance last weekend has provided a real boost, particularly the manner in which they dominated every facet of the game.

“Right up there in terms of intensity and physicality,” says Cullie Tucker, who after 10 years in Galway as scrum and contact coach is taking over the Ireland Under-20s.

“We put a huge emphasis on collisions through the week, and the boys delivered. It had to be considering what Munster have in their arsenal. The emphasis on our carry and our breakdown gave us an ability to play rugby.”

Although Edinburgh, currently in 12th spot, have little to play for but pride, Tucker is still expecting a “huge battle”.

“In theory” Connacht might have the edge with a huge prize at stake, he says, but they have never won a game at the venue during his 10 years with the province.

“It hasn’t been a very happy hunting ground for us. And then on top of that, you’ve got an international team, an international pack, and an incredibly dangerous back three. So I think their motivation will be huge to finish the season on a high.

Connacht's scrum and contact Coach Cullie Tucker: 'Our own motivation is huge.' Photograph: INPHO/James Crombie

“They also have coaches and players leaving, and they’re playing at home in the Hive. It’s a team we’ve put a lot of work into analysing – multiple threats. And our own motivation is huge in terms of what we need to get out of it, so we’re expecting a huge battle on Friday night.”

Connacht’s development this season has been reflected in the results, not least last weekend when Bundee Aki, Ben Murphy and Eoin de Buitléar were among the top performers from round 17.

Tucker believes the growth in Connacht players has been a key factor.

“I think the players understand what’s necessary to win every week, and how hard we train. Then when you’re getting the outcomes, they understand what the right habits are every week, and that’s certainly been a huge factor in what’s been instilled in them this season and over the last couple of weeks.

“And then you’re turning one point, which we had traditionally got, into four and five points. So we’ve had a lot of big wins since Christmas especially, and there is now a lot of belief.”

However, one more win and five points would put Connacht into the best position, he says.

[ How Connacht are proving a stark contrast to reeling MunsterOpens in new window ]

“We can’t focus on anything outside of that. That’s been our focus. Just whatever we can control this week, we have to go after it 100 per cent.”

Unless Connacht progress to the quarter-finals, it will be Tucker’s last fixture with the team before taking over the Ireland Under-20s.

“It is an opportunity to head coach, and one I feel I couldn’t pass up,” he says. “It’s a itch I feel I have to scratch. So I think it’s the right thing for me at this stage in my career to go and be the head coach. It’s a great opportunity, but it was a hard decision, for sure.”