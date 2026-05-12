‘Good things are coming’: Shane Lowry looks to PGA Championship after Masters disaster

The homework is done at this stage, it’s all about the examination – and execution – ahead for Shane Lowry.

He got here ahead of the pack, making it Philadelphia last Friday with coach Neil Manchip. The change of plan came about to escape the heat of Florida and prep instead at Aronimink Golf Club, Pennsylvania, and its different type of grasses. The handshakes offered to Luke Donald and Sepp Straka on the ninth green after his latest practice round was of a man content with what he has discovered and as ready as he can be for this 108th edition of the PGA Championship.

Perhaps the weeks since his Sunday disappointment at the Masters at Augusta National have allowed time to heal. And for him to refocus in the knowledge that three Major championships – the PGA on this renovated Donald Ross classic parkland, the US Open next at Shinnecock Hills and The Open in July at Royal Birkdale – remain to work his magic.

Yet, that Sunday in Augusta National proved tough, free-falling out of contention in a final round of 80 strokes, so that he didn’t even attend Rory McIlroy’s champion celebrations.

“It was hard,” he acknowledged. “I’ve been lucky to experience some great things, but obviously I’ve had some disappointments and that was probably one of the hardest things I had to do ever.

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“Like, literally after I finished, Rory was walking up to me and I had to go out and put on a brave face and I was happy for him, don’t get me wrong, one of my close friends winning the Masters. I was very happy for him, but it was a hard place for me to stand there in front of everyone and put on a brave face.

“It was a tough evening, followed by a tough few days. And then before you know it it’s Thursday and you have no choice but to keep going. And it’s been hard. I’m not saying I had any given right to go out and win the Masters, but to put myself there again this year and do pretty much the same as I did last year, it’s a big disappointment. I’m not getting any younger, so these things are hard to take at times.”

Shane Lowry and caddie Darren Reynolds shake hands on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters. Photograph: Jared C Tilton/Getty

Lowry has had a strange season to date, where he has yet to win but should probably have a couple of titles in the bag. The Dubai Invitational and The Cognizant both slipped away through self-inflicted, late-round indiscretions when it was only human to think too far ahead. Lessons learned.

And he has been busy, playing 10 of the last 12 weeks. Yet, his FedEx Cup ranking of 45th and an official world ranking of 38th provide the numerical evidence of a season in need of an upturn.

“I want to do well in the FedEx Cup. I want to do well in the regular events and we play the signature events, but at this stage of my career it’s all about the Majors and the Ryder Cups, and ... obviously I’d love to contend a couple of times in Majors this summer. We’re going to Shinnecock next month. I do feel like it’s a course I could play well around and obviously Birkdale as well, so there’s a lot of golf to be played this summer, so we’ll see.”

But, in the here and now, it’s about the US PGA and a return to the Philadelphia area. A year ago Lowry contended to the death in the Truist at Philly Cricket Club – finishing runner-up to Straka when the win was within his grasp – and there is an appeal about Aronimink and the examination it will present.

“I feel like I’m ready to go ... I’ve been around long enough to know that there’s good things coming and if you keep getting up every day and keep working hard and being positive, you’ll be all right.”