Beating France will be a hell of an achievement

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Tonight’s the night. And it doesn’t seem like too many are giving Ireland even a smidgeon of a chance of beating France in Paris. But Gerry Thornley reminds us that our bunch have won eight of the last 13 meetings between the nations, although, admittedly, they “bludgeoned” us in Dublin last time out. Another win, though, “is not beyond the bounds at all”, Ireland have “the armoury to hurt France”. But? “It would be a hell of an achievement.”

Gerry talks to Caelan Doris and Garry Ringrose ahead of the game, while Johnny Watterson traces the history of brothers-in-arms lining out for Ireland. Sam and Cian Prendergast are already on that list, but they will start together for the first time this evening.

Is there beef between French halfbacks Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert? Well, John O’Sullivan tells us that there’s talk along those lines, but “they don’t need to love each other”, both of them “potential match winners”.

Johnny also has news on the Ireland XV team Cullie Tucker has named for Friday evening’s game against England A at Thomond Park - an experienced one it is too, six of the side already capped at senior level.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning hears from the legend that is TJ Reid, the 38-year-old, who has just the seven All Ireland to his name, all set for another season with Kilkenny. And Ciarán Murphy looks back at Armagh’s defeat by Donegal - was it down to Armagh’s handpass dependency, or was there more to it?

In football, Czech Republic manager Miroslav Koubek says the Republic of Ireland play “island football”. Gavin Cummiskey explains whether this was a compliment or an insult. And Paul O’Hehir talks to Bohemians manager Alan Reynolds ahead of his side’s season opener against St Patrick’s Athletic at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

Why are Ireland opening their Six Nations campaign on a Thursday? Because the Winter Olympics opening ceremony takes place on Friday in Milan, so a telly clash had to be avoided. Muireann Duffy brings you these and a heap more nuggets of information in her guide to the Winter Olympics, providing you with “all you need to know to blag your way through it”.

Among the four-strong Irish team is skier Anabelle Zurbay, Ian O’Riordan chatting to the Minnesota-born teenager who first took up the sport in or around the time she learnt to walk.

TV Watch: TNT Sports 2 has more from the Winter Olympics (11am-10.45pm), curling, ice hockey and snowboarding featuring through the day, and from 2.15pm Scottie Scheffler leads the field at the Phoenix Open (Sky Sports Golf). And this evening, it’s the big one: the League Two clash of Accrington Stanley and Salford City (Sky Sports Football, 8pm). (You can record France v Ireland, which starts 10 minutes later - it’s on Virgin Media One and UTV).