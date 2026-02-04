Winter Olympics: All you need to know to blag your way through it

Team Germany's Simon Jocher during the men's downhill training round at Stelvio Alpine Skiing Centre in Bormio on Wednesday. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty

What’s happening?

The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place in northern Italy. About 2,900 athletes representing more than 90 National Olympic Committees, including Ireland, are set to take part in 116 events across 16 disciplines in eight sports.

When is it?

The opening ceremony will take place on Friday at Milan’s San Siro Stadium – as a fun aside, that’s why Ireland and France are opening the Six Nations on Thursday rather than Friday. However, because the schedule is so packed, some events in Alpine skiing, luge and curling kicked off on Wednesday, with ice hockey to begin on Thursday.

The Games will continue over the next fortnight, followed by the closing ceremony on Sunday, February 22nd in Verona.

How are there so many events from just eight sports?

Aside from there being separate categories based on men/women/mixed, individual/team and team size, many also have separate events for specific disciplines within the sport.

Take freestyle snowboarding for example, which has three events – the halfpipe, big air and slopestyle.

The eight sports (some of which are further broken down into disciplines) are biathlon, bobsleigh, curling, ice hockey, luge, skating, skiing and ski mountaineering.

Within bobsleigh there are (the slightly unhelpfully named) bobsleigh (feet-first) and skeleton (headfirst) events; skating encompasses figure, speed and short-track speedskating; and skiing covers alpine, cross-country and freestyle skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined and snowboarding.

Where are the events taking place?

The events will largely take place in Milan and Cortina, a winter resort in the Dolomites region of the Alps. However, some of the competitions will take place in other parts of northeast Italy, such as Livigno, Predazzo and Antholz-Anterselva.

Will there be any Irish athletes competing?

Four athletes make up Team Ireland this time out.

Anabelle Zurbay and Cormac Comerford will both compete in Alpine skiing, Thomas Maloney Westgård in cross-country skiing, and Ben Lynch in the freestyle skiing halfpipe.

When are they in action?

Saturday, February 7th – Comerford, downhill (Alpine skiing), 11.20am to 12.55pm

Sunday, February 8th – Maloney Westgård, 10km + 10km skiathlon (cross-country), 11.20am to 12.55pm

Wednesday, February 11th – Comerford, super-G (Alpine skiing), 10.20am to 12.45pm

Friday, February 13th – Maloney Westgård, 10km free (cross-country), 10.35am to 12.45pm

Saturday, February 14th – Comerford, giant slalom run 1 & 2 (Alpine skiing), 8.50am to 11.05am & 12.20pm to 2.10pm

Sunday, February 15th – Zurbay, giant slalom run 1 & 2 (Alpine skiing), 8.50am to 11.05am & 12.20pm to 2.10pm

Monday, February 16th – Comerford, slalom run 1 & 2 (Alpine skiing), 8.50am to 11.05am & 12.20pm to 2.10pm

Wednesday, February 18th – Zurbay, slalom run 1 & 2 (Alpine skiing), 8.50am to 11.05am & 12.20pm to 2.10pm

Thursday, February 19th – Lynch, halfpipe qualification (freestyle skiing), 9.25am to 11.30am

Friday, February 20th – Lynch, halfpipe final (freestyle skiing), 9.25am to 11.30am

Saturday, February 21st – Maloney Westgård, 50km classic (cross-country), 9.50am to 1pm

What are the events I should look out for?

New to the agenda at Milan-Cortina will be ski mountaineering, or skimo. Athletes trek up the mountain to then race back down, following a course on the descent.

For any Heated Rivalry fans planning to tune into the ice hockey, Team USA and Canada are the favourites to battle it out for gold. Players from the NHL (that’s the National Hockey, not Hurling League) did not compete at the 2022 Games in Beijing due to the Covid pandemic, so the restoration of those players will likely have a bearing on results.

If you feel like questioning other people’s life choices, the skeleton might be worth a watch. Athletes sled headfirst down a 1,200-1,650-metre track, hitting speeds of up to 140km/h using only their body weight to steer.

Where can I watch the action?

The Games will be shown on the RTÉ Player and Discovery+, while the BBC will have coverage on TV and the iPlayer. The opening and closing ceremonies will also be televised on the RTÉ News Channel.

Most importantly, do Jamaica have a bobsleigh team?

Yes! Jamaica have teams in the two and four-man events at Milano-Cortina, as well as a representative in the monobob event. Feel the rhythm!