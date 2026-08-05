Mason Melia signs for Lincoln City on season-long loan

Ireland striker Mason Melia has signed for Lincoln City on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old will join fellow Irishmen Josh Honohan and James Collins at the club, who got promoted to the Championship last season.

Melia joined Tottenham earlier this year from St Patrick’s Athletic in a deal reported to be €2 million up front, rising to €4 million with add-ons.

He is yet to make a senior competitive appearance for Tottenham, but he has two caps for the Republic of Ireland senior team, debuting in May in a friendly against Qatar.

“I’m delighted to be here and get everything completed,” he said. “Everyone I’ve met has been so welcoming, and I’m excited to get going in the Championship.

“The ambition of the club really stood out to me. Our first conversation was a bit mad because we were trying to work around all the different time zones while I was in Australia, but once we got everyone together the presentation was unbelievable. It played a huge part in my decision to come here because it showed me the club’s vision and what we can achieve together.

“It made me feel really wanted, which is important as a footballer. I came away from that meeting buzzing. My aim is to score goals, help the team in every way I can and contribute to a successful season for the club. I’m really excited for what’s ahead.”