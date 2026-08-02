Galway find victory is worth the wait on LGFA’s showpiece day

The Galway team celebrate with the Brendan Martin Cup after beating Kerry in the All-Ireland Women's Senior Football Final at Croke Park. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

If ever there was proof that TG4 is indeed a national treasure then the gold standard was delivered in a marathon production from Croke Park in a fitting celebration of the station’s 25th anniversary since first striking up its sponsorship coverage of the LGFA’s All-Ireland championships.

One match after another came our way, from Antrim’s win over Carlow in the junior final, to Roscommon’s steamrollering of Fermanagh in the Intermediate final, on to an cluiche mór – the senior final between Galway and Kerry which kept commentator Brian Tyers and co-commentator Michelle Ryan occupied right to the death.

Even for those of us with just a bit more than the cúpla focal, the coverage was another win for TG4, slickly marking the biggest day in women’s Gaelic football. In its own way, Roscommon captain Helena Cummins’ victory speech – thanking everyone from the bus driver to the cleaners to the backroom team of physios and dietitians to the management to her team-mates – spoke volumes about what sport, and winning, is all about.

The build-up to the senior game had presenter Máire Ní Bhraonáin alongside former Cork footballer Rhona Ní Buachalla, Donegal’s Emer Gallagher and former Kerry manager Declan Quill providing insights and wisdom, with Quill putting an emphasis on the strength of the Galway bench in what he saw with foresight as a “caoga/caoga” (50/50) call.

That theme continued on Jones Road, where reporter Cuan Ó Flaharta had nabbed none other than former Republic of Ireland international Niamh Fahey, capped 115 times for Ireland, to share her thoughts.

Fahey recalled her own time in the Galway jersey, having lined out as a 17-year-old in the 2004 All-Ireland, describing the experience as a “blur of youth” but one which left with “fantastic memories”.

The 2004 win was the only time Galway had claimed the Brendan Martin Cup, until today, the drought now ended in dramatic fashion with their narrow win over Kerry.

In the build-up, TG4 had a wonderful segment with Kerry centre-half back Emma Costello. Along with showcasing her pint-pulling skills, she recounted her “third coming” as a Kerry footballer, motherhood and a short-lived retirement doing little to keep her away from the green and gold jersey. If there were neutrals sitting on the fence, Costello’s story of commitment would have tumbled them down on the Kingdom’s side.

At half-time, it was as they started, the teams all square; Galway 1-4 Kerry 0-7. Much of the discussion during the interval focused on Leanne Coen’s goal, out pundits highlighting the deft kickpass she received before fending off a number of defenders to find the net.

The second half proved to be a cagey enough affair. Coen’s second goal in the 54th minute put Galway one point ahead, a position they had returned to with just two minutes to play. Queue the drama, and the late Kerry goal that wasn’t; the hooter bringing an end to it all, reuniting Galway with the Brendan Martin Cup after 22 years.

Michelle Ryan said there was a question over whether the square-ball decision, which ruled out the Kerry goal, was correct, and in her post-match interview, Coen even showed an honest relief: “Thank God that goal was a square ball!”

In a fitting end to TG4’s coverage, Galway twins Nicola and Louise Ward – on international twins day, no less – managed to escape the celebrations for long enough to make it down to Máire, a proud Tribeswomen, and the pundits.

Naturally enough, Nicola and Louise were beaming with delight in having finally managed to get their hands on an All-Ireland senior medal.

Summing up the winning feeling, after many near misses, Nicola said: “It’s been a long time coming for both of us. We have our club All-Irelands (with Kilkerrin-Clonberne), we have our underage medals with Galway, this was the final one for us.

“I just cannot believe it took so long, but so glad the day finally came. We had so many tough days, but they are all forgotten about now.”

Worth the wait, for sure.