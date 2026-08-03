Soccer

Arsenal v Real Betis; Manchester United v Leeds in Dublin: Ticket news, TV details, kick-off times

Everything you need to know about the upcoming friendlies in Ireland, including the game at Croke Park

Arsenal's new signing Christos Tzolis in action against Girona in a preseason friendly in Spain. Photograph: Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Arsenal's new signing Christos Tzolis in action against Girona in a preseason friendly in Spain. Photograph: Alex Caparros/Getty Images
David Gorman
Mon Aug 03 2026 - 18:282 MIN READ
Who is playing, when and where?

Arsenal are playing La Liga side Real Betis on Wednesday in the Aviva Stadium, then Manchester United are playing Leeds United at Croke Park on Wednesday, August 12th as the Premier League teams hit Dublin ahead of the new season starting on August 21st. Both games are 7.30pm kick-offs.

Can you get tickets?

Yes for Arsenal’s game, ticket sales appear healthy but there are some isolated seats left, ranging from €70 to €145 on Ticketmaster. Man United’s game against Leeds has sold out, unless you manage to nab some tickets on secondary websites.

How can you watch the games on TV?

Coverage is on Premier Sports if you can’t get a ticket. They may be friendlies and lacking the meaning of league and cup matches, but football fans have to get their fix somewhere.

Why is Croke Park hosting a match between Premier League teams?

Good question. The same reason as Oasis concerts, the NFL game and other events in Croker, the August-September time has been lucrative for Croke Park since the All-Ireland finals were moved. The ticket sales have justified the decision for what will be the first soccer fixture staged at GAA HQ since the Republic of Ireland faced France in 2009.

READ MORE

Newcastle reject first bid from Arsenal for captain Bruno Guimarães

Focus for Shamrock Rovers now on reaching league phase in Europe for third successive year

Mauricio Pochettino agrees deal to stay as US manager through to 2030 World Cup

Five things we learned from Liverpool’s preseason tour of the US

Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko visited Croke Park previously. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko visited Croke Park previously. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

United’s striker Benjamin Sesko visited the stadium to promote the event and he said he was “really impressed”.

“The stadium is really, really big. So many seats. I’m looking forward to playing here because I love it when there are lots of fans, or when the crowd is just genuinely huge, so it definitely gives me goosebumps.

“It’s going to be amazing, and I’m looking forward to it. The grass is really nice.”

Will the big stars play?

It is hard to tell, it’s unlikely for Arsenal as some of their top players like Declan Rice have not reported back to training yet following their World Cup excursions. It could be a chance to see the next generation of stars, however, like teenage phenomenon Max Dowman, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, while new signing Christos Tzolis could play.

For Manchester United and Leeds, their World Cup stars are more likely to be involved as it is a week later and with the start of the season is not long afterwards. But with friendlies against PSG and Milan for the Red Devils also within the same week, it is up to manager Michael Carrick to decide which games to prioritise where the first-teamers will play.

  • Listen to America 2026 our special World Cup podcast with Kevin Kilbane and Paul Howard

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

David Gorman

David Gorman

David Gorman is a sports journalist with The Irish Times