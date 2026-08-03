Arsenal v Real Betis; Manchester United v Leeds in Dublin: Ticket news, TV details, kick-off times

Who is playing, when and where?

Arsenal are playing La Liga side Real Betis on Wednesday in the Aviva Stadium, then Manchester United are playing Leeds United at Croke Park on Wednesday, August 12th as the Premier League teams hit Dublin ahead of the new season starting on August 21st. Both games are 7.30pm kick-offs.

Can you get tickets?

Yes for Arsenal’s game, ticket sales appear healthy but there are some isolated seats left, ranging from €70 to €145 on Ticketmaster. Man United’s game against Leeds has sold out, unless you manage to nab some tickets on secondary websites.

How can you watch the games on TV?

Coverage is on Premier Sports if you can’t get a ticket. They may be friendlies and lacking the meaning of league and cup matches, but football fans have to get their fix somewhere.

Why is Croke Park hosting a match between Premier League teams?

Good question. The same reason as Oasis concerts, the NFL game and other events in Croker, the August-September time has been lucrative for Croke Park since the All-Ireland finals were moved. The ticket sales have justified the decision for what will be the first soccer fixture staged at GAA HQ since the Republic of Ireland faced France in 2009.

Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko visited Croke Park previously. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

United’s striker Benjamin Sesko visited the stadium to promote the event and he said he was “really impressed”.

“The stadium is really, really big. So many seats. I’m looking forward to playing here because I love it when there are lots of fans, or when the crowd is just genuinely huge, so it definitely gives me goosebumps.

“It’s going to be amazing, and I’m looking forward to it. The grass is really nice.”

Will the big stars play?

It is hard to tell, it’s unlikely for Arsenal as some of their top players like Declan Rice have not reported back to training yet following their World Cup excursions. It could be a chance to see the next generation of stars, however, like teenage phenomenon Max Dowman, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, while new signing Christos Tzolis could play.

For Manchester United and Leeds, their World Cup stars are more likely to be involved as it is a week later and with the start of the season is not long afterwards. But with friendlies against PSG and Milan for the Red Devils also within the same week, it is up to manager Michael Carrick to decide which games to prioritise where the first-teamers will play.