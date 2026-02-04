Six Nations

Max Deegan to captain Ireland XV as team to play England is named

Munster fullback Shane Daly, Ulster centre James Hume and Leinster outhalf Ciarán Frawley all add international experience

Ireland's Max Deegan. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Ireland's Max Deegan. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Johnny Watterson
Wed Feb 04 2026 - 14:383 MIN READ

Captain Max Deegan is one of six senior capped players starting on the Irish XV side to face England A on Friday night at Thomond Park (kick-off 7.15pm, live on Premier Sports).

Munster fullback Shane Daly, Ulster centre James Hume and Leinster outhalf Ciarán Frawley all add international experience to the backline, with Frawley arriving in Limerick from Andy Farrell’s senior squad in Portugal last week.

The previously capped Deegan, Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy and Munster lock Fineen Wycherley are all named in the starting pack by head coach Cullie Tucker for what they expect to be a hugely tough challenge, having lost to England 28-12 last year in Bristol.

Players will be looking to Farrell with a look to receiving a call-up to his senior squad for the remaining Six Nations matches after Ireland open against France on Thursday night in Paris. Failing that players will also have an eye on the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

READ MORE

France’s star pairing insist they have no beef. They can prove it against Ireland

Six Nations 2026: Italy searching for consistency to match emerging talent

Apocalypse, why now? Gordon D’Arcy on the negativity surrounding Ireland’s Six Nations hopes

Ireland XV head coach Cullie Tucker wants players ‘putting their hands up’ against England A

To that end Tucker has rewarded players who have shown good form with their provinces this season.

Ulster’s Zac Ward, starting on the left wing, and Leinster’s Joshua Kenny on the right are two who have impressed. Munster’s Dan Kelly is another at inside centre and he forms a partnership with Hume outside him at 13. With Daly at fullback it makes for a backline with some edge and pace.

Tucker goes for an all Leinster halfback pairing with Fintan Gunne starting at scrumhalf alongside pivot Frawley.

In the pack, Billy Bohan goes from strength to strength at loosehead. Another who arrived in from Portugal he joins McCarthy and Scott Wilson in the frontrow.

Ulster’s Charlie Irvine and Wycherley start in the secondrow with Deegan leading the team from blindside flanker.

Bryn Ward, who also travelled to Portugal, joins his brother Zac on the team and starts at openside flanker, bringing to five the number of starting Ulster players. Munster’s Brian Gleeson will be readying himself to face into the stiff challenge of Alex Dumbrandt, who lines out at number eight for England.

With 23 senior caps the Harlequins backrow is most experienced player on the pitch.

Tucker opts for a 6-2 split on the bench with Diarmuid Barron, Sam Crean, Jack Aungier, Harry Sheridan, Paul Boyle and Sean Jansen providing forward cover. New Ulster signing Matthew Devine and Connacht’s Cathal Forde complete the 23-man squad.

IRELAND XV: Shane Daly (Munster); Joshua Kenny (Leinster), James Hume (Ulster), Dan Kelly (Munster), Zac Ward (Ulster); Ciarán Frawley (Leinster), Fintan Gunne (Leinster); Billy Bohan (Connacht), Gus McCarthy (Leinster), Scott Wilson (Ulster); Charlie Irvine (Ulster), Fineen Wycherley (Munster); Max Deegan (Leinster) (capt), Bryn Ward (Ulster), Brian Gleeson (Munster).

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron (Munster), Sam Crean (Ulster), Jack Aungier (Connacht), Harry Sheridan (Ulster), Paul Boyle (Connacht), Matthew Devine (Connacht), Cathal Forde (Connacht), Sean Jansen (Connacht).

ENGLAND A: Joe Carpenter (Sale); Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Orlando Bailey (Leicester), Ollie Hassell-Collins (Leicester); Billy Searle (Leicester), Harry Randall (Bristol); Tarek Haffar (Leicester), Jamie Blamire (Leicester), George Kloska (Bristol); Ben Bamber (Sale), Joe Batley (Bristol); Ethan Roots (Exeter, capt), Jack Kenningham (Harlequins), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins).

Replacements: Kepueli Tuipulotu (Bath), Archie van der Flier (Leicester), Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester), Hugh Tizard (Saracens), Fitz Harding (Bristol), Raffi Quirke (Sale), Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester), George Hendy (Northampton).

  • Join our dedicated Rugby WhatsApp channel for all the action

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

Johnny Watterson

Johnny Watterson

Johnny Watterson is a sports writer with The Irish Times
The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley