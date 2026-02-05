‘A big threat, the heart of their attack’: Caelan Doris on France captain Antoine Dupont

This season especially, Caelan Doris has at times seemed so laid back he could sleep on a clothes line. At his eve-of-match press conference after Ireland’s captain’s run in the Stade de France on Wednesday, he reclined so much under the glare of the lights and cameras in the media conference room he was almost prostrate.

He gave every question a considered and coherent answer – and if he exudes the same inner calm and confidence throughout Thursday night’s Six Nations opener against France at the Stade de France (kick-off 9.10pm local time/8.10pm Irish) then this Ireland team might defy the odds and expectations.

They wouldn’t be the first Irish team to step into a Parisian stadium with something of a fear factor, but Doris prefers to see it differently.

“It’s more framed in the opportunity, what we can go and do, excitement about the group that we have, excitement about how we’ve trained and excitement about inspiring our nation and getting them fully back through a good performance,” he said.

“It’s more framed in a positive opportunity definitely.”

Doris was “massively excited” about this game, based on the preparation and looking forward to the occasion, which was shared by his team-mates after visiting the stadium. He described this Six Nations opener as “pretty much the pinnacle of the game really”.

The captain and others will relay relevant information from previous visits here.

“I remember coming out here back in ′22 and just being struck by how loud the crowd was even before the warm-up, and the bands going and stuff like that,” he said.

“But I really do think there’s an appetite to embrace the hostility or whatever comes our way. And like I was saying there, when there’s clarity, that stuff doesn’t get in your way.”

Antoine Dupont and Caelan Doris during France's 30-24 win over Ireland in the 2022 Six Nations. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

He said the Irish pack needed “a little bit of the hunter versus the hunted” mentality. “Like properly getting after their pack, which starts at set-piece. Set-piece and breakdown are probably the two key points, defence as well, obviously,” Doris said.

“But, yeah, scrum time, lineout time, maul time, trying to get a stake in the game through that and be dominant there.”

A quick start, and avoiding a slow one is, he said, “always more of an emphasis away from home, definitely, especially in France, to get a stake in the game early, get a bit of scoreboard pressure if you can”.

“So that comes off the back of a fast start, but equally if you place too much emphasis on it and things happen that you can’t control, sometimes you can lose a little bit,” he said.

“So regardless of what happens in the first 10 or 20 minutes, the belief to stay in the game, keep doing things our way, and belief that we can get back on track. But, of course, we’ll be targeting a fast start.”

It’s doubtful that one name has dominated the build-up to an opening match as much as Antoine Dupont‘s, but Doris managed a fresh take on containing the powerful, multitalented scrumhalf.

“He’s done me several times. I can think of one particular incident in 2023 where I feel I have him coming off one side of the breakdown and then he twirls and goes around me and beats three defenders the other side,” he said.

“I’ve described him before as one of those little fish you try to touch and they dart away from you, and it’s true. You’ve got to be connected. You’ve got to stay on him in multiple people. You can’t make the decision for him by coming out of system and thinking, ‘Oh, here’s the best player in the world, I need to go and get him and prove a point’.

“You’ve got to stay connected. He’s a big threat, he’s the heartbeat to their attack and it’s going to be a big challenge for us.”