Bohemians boss embraces Aviva Stadium derby but admits venue change not for him

Bohemians & St. Patrick's Athletic Media Day, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 4/2/2025 Bohemians player Jordan Flores with manager Alan Reynolds at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin ahead of Sunday's Premier Division match against St Patrick's Athletic. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Bohemians are hoping for a crowd of 20,000 at Sunday’s home League of Ireland Premier Division clash against St Patrick’s Athletic at the Aviva Stadium (2pm).

As of Wednesday night, ticket sales were close to 17,000. About 10,000 of those had been snapped up by Bohemians supporters, with St Pat’s fans buying 5,000 and neutrals making up the remainder.

This time last year, 33,208 spectators set a Premier Division attendance record when Bohemians hosted Shamrock Rovers at the Ballsbridge venue. However, unlike that game, only the lower tiers and premium level are open this weekend.

The gamble to switch last year’s opening league game from Dalymount Park to the Aviva Stadium paid off for Bohemians – both commercially and on the pitch as they beat the Hoops 1-0.

But while Gypsies manager Alan Reynolds admits it is a risk to once again willingly relinquish home advantage, he feels it is one worth taking.

Would I have liked to play in Dalymount against St Pat’s on Friday? I would — Alan Reynolds

“It’s a good question,” said Reynolds on Wednesday. “It’s tricky because our first home game [at Dalymount Park] isn’t until four weeks into the season when we play Rovers. We’re away to Sligo Rovers and Derry City after this.

“Would I have liked to play in Dalymount against St Pat’s on Friday? I would. But this is a great occasion for everyone, the players and more fans can come in. It’s a great spectacle for the league so you have to look at the broader picture, but it would still be nice to play in Dalymount as it’s a tough place to play.”

Reynolds continued: “We’ll just treat it like any game. I’m sure there is noise out there with everything going on and families [arranging tickets], but we’re excited about it and can’t wait to come here and play. We’ll enjoy every minute of it and at the end of the day, we’re here to win.”

St Patrick's Athletic manager Stephen Kenny says it's a good thing for players and fans that Sunday's Dublin derby against Bohemians is taking place at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

For his opposite number Stephen Kenny, Sunday’s derby will be the first time he has led a team out at the Aviva Stadium since his final outing as Republic of Ireland manager, against New Zealand in November 2023.

Kenny is calling on St Patrick’s Athletic supporters to embrace the unique nature of the game and turn out in force.

“When you think of the games in Tolka, Dalymount and Richmond last year, people couldn’t get into Dublin derbies. There were hardly any tickets for the games,” he said.

“It’s great that people can get to go because if someone brings their children to a game and get turned away, you’re not inclined to come back. It’s not a great experience. So it’s fantastic in that regard.”

Speaking at the Aviva Stadium, Kenny added: “You’d be surprised at how many players haven’t played here. For players to give their lives up to be at the top of their game in Ireland, to not be able to play in their own national stadium unless you’ve been to a cup final – and cup finals are not easy to get to – it’s great to have a league game here.

“The attendance is obviously going to be quite decent. It’s a game to embrace and we should embrace it.”