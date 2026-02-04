Kilkenny’s TJ Reid raring to go after brushing off retirement talk

TJ Reid shoots for goal during Kilkenny's victory against Galway in the 2025 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship final at Croke Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

TJ Reid didn’t spend too much time during the winter mulling over a Kilkenny return for 2026. There were nappies to be changed and babygrows to be washed. Plus, he hadn’t outgrown wearing the black and amber.

Seán Óg Reid was born in mid-December, joining three-year-old sister Harper, ensuring TJ and wife Niamh de Brún enjoyed a busy family Christmas.

Seán Óg, named after both of his grandfathers, was born a week after Ballyhale Shamrocks lost the Leinster club final to St Martin’s.

At 38 years of age and having won more silverware than many counties, few would have been shocked had Reid decided to hop off the intercounty carousel.

But it didn’t feel like the right time. There was more still to give.

“I didn’t have to think about it long and hard, no,” says the seven-time Liam MacCarthy winner. “Even though we lost the All-Ireland semi-final last year and that was a tough loss to take, [retiring] wasn’t really something I had thought long and hard about.

“It helped coming off a great club campaign with Ballyhale, winning the county title. It gets that winning feeling back in the soul – it rejuvenates you, it gives you a little extra bit of motivation.

“As a player, you always know yourself if you can go out and deliver and perform and make an impact. I still believe I can do that. When you don’t believe you can, then the decision is made for you.”

He is already back training with Kilkenny but the seven-time All Star won’t be making a return to the playing pitch for several weeks yet.

“I’ve got a good block of training done, just a few niggles here and there and a few things to get greased. But I’m looking forward to getting back on the field, hopefully in mid-March.”

Kilkenny’s fixtures next month are Cork at home on March 1st, Galway away on March 7th and finally, Tipperary away on March 21st.

From left, Kilkenny captain TJ Reid, manager Derek Lyng and Kilkenny player Mossy Keoghan at Nowlan Park for the announcement that Avonmore has renewed its sponsorship of the county for 2026. Photograph: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Widely regarded as one of the greatest hurlers of all time, Reid’s commitment to the Kilkenny cause for another season is a significant boost to Derek Lyng and his management team.

The Cats are currently planning without Huw Lawlor and Billy Ryan, so Reid’s experience will be important in the dressingroom. With more years behind him than ahead of him in a Kilkenny jersey, Reid is not taking any of his days in that changing room for granted.

“I’m very grateful to be still playing, grateful to be representing Kilkenny and still putting on the black and amber jersey,” he said.

“There’s a great honour and a great privilege in that. With me, it’s year on year now because the body isn’t getting any younger and you have to protect it a little bit more.

“But I still enjoy it. I still enjoy doing the small things, the importance of doing those small things prepares your body to go out and perform.

“There are great players out there still performing at my age and even older at club level and intercounty level. Then you look at professional sport – Novak Djokovic is 38. If the will is there, the fight is there.

“And it’s there for me, I love still being part of the elite group with Kilkenny and going in training. Every year is a new year to fight for a spot on the team and then collectively challenge great teams around Ireland, fighting for acclaim to win the Liam MacCarthy Cup. I love the competitive challenge of that.”

When he does return, Reid will take to the field as captain of his county once again. This is his third time to be named Kilkenny captain, having previously led the team in 2010 and 2019.

Kilkenny progressed to the All-Ireland final in both of those years but ultimately lost to Tipperary.

“Maybe it will be third time lucky,” he says with a smile.

TJ Reid celebrates with his Ballyhale Shamrocks teammates following their victory against O'Loughlin Gaels in the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship final at UPMC Nowlan Park last October. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

As Kilkenny SHC champions in 2025, Ballyhale had the distinction of nominating a county captain for 2026.

“It probably means more to me now because I am that bit older,” admits Reid.

“But at the end of the day, it’s only a title behind your name, the real challenge is to help drive the team on.”

And yet, from the outside, it looks an uncertain road Kilkenny will travel this year. They haven’t won an All-Ireland since 2015 – the county’s longest drought since they first won a senior hurling All-Ireland in 1904.

They lost finals against Limerick in 2022 and 2023, while over the last two seasons there were semi-final losses to eventual champions Clare (2024) and Tipperary (2025).

However, the Cats have been the dominant hurling force in Leinster for the last half-dozen years and enter 2026 hoping to claim a seventh consecutive Bob O’Keeffe Cup.

“The All-Ireland semi-final defeats have been disappointing but we’ve been competitive. Games are decided on fine margins.

“I don’t think people maybe give the team credit for going six in-a-row in Leinster. Leinster is a very competitive championship so to have won six in-a-row is testament to the work put in by everybody.”

It could prove to be a milestone year for Reid on the scoring front too. He enters the season on 758 points, just behind Patrick Horgan (779) in the list of all-time championship top scorers.

“Patrick was an unbelievable player for Cork and he’s an unbelievable ambassador for hurling,” says Reid.

“When you hear or read his interviews, you can sense how much he loves hurling. He had everything, he was so skilful and he was a great finisher.

“There are a couple of points between us but the challenge for me this year is to try get on the first 15 with Kilkenny and then try help the team. Anything after that is a bonus.”

Reid was speaking at the announcement of Tirlán marking a 32nd year as sponsor of Kilkenny GAA. The Avonmore brand has appeared on Kilkenny jerseys since 1994, representing one of the longest-standing partnerships in the GAA.